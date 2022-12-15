Graves Traded to Fort Wayne

December 15, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Gladiators announced today that veteran defenseman Jacob Graves has been traded to the Fort Wayne Komets to fulfill the future considerations clause of the trade that brought Kaid Oliver's ECHL rights to Atlanta before the start of the season.

Graves, 27, tabbed one assist and 34 penalty minutes in 16 games with the Gladiators this season. The blueliner originally came to Atlanta on Mar. 31 at the end of last season in a trade that sent Billy Constantinou and Greg Campbell to the Wichita Thunder.

Oliver, 22, has 10 points (3G-7A) in 20 games with the Gladiators this season.

The Glads play next on Friday, Dec. 16 at 7:00 PM against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.