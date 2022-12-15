Graves Traded to Fort Wayne
December 15, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The Gladiators announced today that veteran defenseman Jacob Graves has been traded to the Fort Wayne Komets to fulfill the future considerations clause of the trade that brought Kaid Oliver's ECHL rights to Atlanta before the start of the season.
Graves, 27, tabbed one assist and 34 penalty minutes in 16 games with the Gladiators this season. The blueliner originally came to Atlanta on Mar. 31 at the end of last season in a trade that sent Billy Constantinou and Greg Campbell to the Wichita Thunder.
Oliver, 22, has 10 points (3G-7A) in 20 games with the Gladiators this season.
The Glads play next on Friday, Dec. 16 at 7:00 PM against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 15, 2022
- Komets Receive Defenseman Jacob Graves - Fort Wayne Komets
- Graves Traded to Fort Wayne - Atlanta Gladiators
- 2,800 Teddy Bears Donated to Salvation Army - Adirondack Thunder
- Mann Returns from San Jose - Wichita Thunder
- Grasso Loaned to Utica Comets - Adirondack Thunder
- Grizzlies Acquire Jordan Martel in Trade with Fort Wayne - Utah Grizzlies
- High-Scoring Forward Craig Martin Returns to Icemen - Jacksonville Icemen
- Rémi Poirier Makes 30 Saves In Steelheads' 4-1 Win Over Rush - Idaho Steelheads
- Rush Come Up Short In Idaho, 4-1 - Rapid City Rush
- Solar Bears' Third Period Comeback Comes Up Short - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Atlanta Gladiators Stories
- Graves Traded to Fort Wayne
- South Carolina Stings Gladiators
- Glads Meet Rays in Midweek Showdown
- Glads Weekly
- Gladiators Bust Ghost Pirates