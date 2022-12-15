2,800 Teddy Bears Donated to Salvation Army

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, announced today that Teddy Bear Toss Night totaled 2,800 teddy bears that were donated to the Salvation Army in Queensbury.

The donation to the Salvation Army allows them to distribute the stuffed animals as gifts for children and for residents of area nursing homes and care facilities.

"The Salvation Army is grateful for its partnership with Adirondack Thunder," said Major Leo Lloyd of the Salvation Army in Queensbury. "Each year, the Teddy Bear Toss brightens the lives of thousands in our area. We distribute them as gifts for children and for residents of area nursing homes and care facilities. The simple gift of these Teddy Bears brings joy and comfort to thousands in our area during the holidays."

Patrick Grasso scored 7:46 into the November 26 game against the Reading Royals to ignite the Teddy Bear Toss.

"Teddy Bear Toss has become a great tradition in hockey, and we look forward to the night each season," said Thunder President Jeff Mead. "This time of the year always brings out the best in our fans and the community and it's amazing that this donation will be able to help individuals of all ages this holiday season."

