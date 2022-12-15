Mann Returns from San Jose

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced on Wednesday that San Jose has reassigned netminder Strauss Mann from the Barracuda to the Thunder.

Mann, 24, returned to the Barracuda on November 22. The Greenwich, Connecticut native has played in seven games for San Jose, going 3-2-0 with a 2.50 goals-against average and .912 save percentage.

He last appeared in a Thunder uniform on November 20 in a 5-4 overtime loss to Kansas City. In his five starts for Wichita, he is 4-0-1 with a 2.75 goals-against average and .929 save percentage.

Last season, the 6-foot, 175-pound netminder played in 22 games for Skelleftea AIK in the Swedish Hockey League. He went 13-8-1 with a 2.19 goals-against average, .914 save percentage and recorded three shutouts.

Mann also had the privilege of representing Team USA at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Mann played twice during the tournament, going 1-1 with a 1.85 goals-against average and .945 save percentage.

Prior to heading over to Sweden, Mann attended the University of Michigan for three seasons. He compiled a 34-29-9 record, 2.14 goals-against average, .926 save percentage and 11 shutouts. Mann ranks fourth in Michigan history in shutouts and set a single-season record with six in 2019-20. Mann claimed several awards during his time at Michigan.

He was named the Big Ten Goaltender of the Year (2019-20), First All-Star Team (2019-20), Second All-Star Team (2020-21), Academic All-Big Ten (2019-20, 2020-21) and was the Michigan Student Athlete Rookie of the Year (2018-19).

