Komets Receive Defenseman Jacob Graves
December 15, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release
Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets have received defenseman Jacob Graves from Atlanta to complete the Kaid Oliver trade. The team also announced that goaltender Kevin Resop has been added to the roster from Quad City of the SPHL.
Graves, 27, has played 280 professional games in the ECHL and AHL, making him the team's fourth veteran player. The 6'2 defender skated 16 games with Atlanta this season, accumulating 34 minutes in penalties. The Barrie, Ontario, native's best season was the 2020-21 season with Wichita when he played 60 games, scoring 11 points (2g, 9a) with 113 minutes in penalties.
Resop, 25, appeared in nine games with Quad City with a 4-4-0 record and a 1.92 goals-against average.
The Komets have placed goaltender Colton Point on injured reserve.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 15, 2022
- Komets Receive Defenseman Jacob Graves - Fort Wayne Komets
- Graves Traded to Fort Wayne - Atlanta Gladiators
- 2,800 Teddy Bears Donated to Salvation Army - Adirondack Thunder
- Mann Returns from San Jose - Wichita Thunder
- Grasso Loaned to Utica Comets - Adirondack Thunder
- Grizzlies Acquire Jordan Martel in Trade with Fort Wayne - Utah Grizzlies
- High-Scoring Forward Craig Martin Returns to Icemen - Jacksonville Icemen
- Rémi Poirier Makes 30 Saves In Steelheads' 4-1 Win Over Rush - Idaho Steelheads
- Rush Come Up Short In Idaho, 4-1 - Rapid City Rush
- Solar Bears' Third Period Comeback Comes Up Short - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fort Wayne Komets Stories
- Komets Receive Defenseman Jacob Graves
- Komets Collect Two Wins
- Komets Acquire Rights for Defenseman Alex Peters
- Report Card Night this Saturday
- Dan Maggio Returns to Komets