Komets Receive Defenseman Jacob Graves

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets have received defenseman Jacob Graves from Atlanta to complete the Kaid Oliver trade. The team also announced that goaltender Kevin Resop has been added to the roster from Quad City of the SPHL.

Graves, 27, has played 280 professional games in the ECHL and AHL, making him the team's fourth veteran player. The 6'2 defender skated 16 games with Atlanta this season, accumulating 34 minutes in penalties. The Barrie, Ontario, native's best season was the 2020-21 season with Wichita when he played 60 games, scoring 11 points (2g, 9a) with 113 minutes in penalties.

Resop, 25, appeared in nine games with Quad City with a 4-4-0 record and a 1.92 goals-against average.

The Komets have placed goaltender Colton Point on injured reserve.

