Hens to Become 'Toledo Mud Crawlers' During Jeep Fest

Two iconic Toledo brands join forces to celebrate the 2019 Jeep Fest. Both the Mud Hens and the Jeep® are fundamental to Toledo's heritage and for the first time ever, your Toledo Mud Hens will become the "Toledo Mud Crawlers" on Friday, August 9, Saturday, August 10 and Sunday, August 11.

Anyone who has ever taken a Jeep off-road knows that they will encounter and conquer both mud and rocks. As the "Mud Crawlers" the Mud Hens will carry the well-earned image of Jeeps mud trashing and rugged rock crawling capability on specialty jerseys during Toledo Jeep Fest weekend.

The Mud Hens will wear special Mud Crawlers jerseys during all three nights of Jeep Fest, sponsored by NSG. Select game worn jerseys will be sold in a silent auction on Friday, August 9 and Saturday, August 10 with proceeds to benefit Sunshine Communities.

For nearly eight decades Jeep has been part of Toledo. Beginning in 1941 when Willys-Overland won a significant United States Military contract to design the Willys MB, a four-wheel drive utility vehicle that was manufactured throughout World War II.

Today, Toledo is the only place in the world making the Jeep Wrangler and the newly introduced Jeep Gladiator pickup. The Toledo Assembly Complex, one of the region's largest and most modern manufacturing plants, produces the Wrangler in two- and four-door body styles and the Gladiator in a four-door unit.

Fans attending the Friday, August 9 game will have the chance to take home a Jeep bobblehead. The first 1,500 fans through the gates on Friday will receive a special edition off-road Muddy the Mud Hen bobblehead featuring Muddy driving an all-new Toledo built Jeep Gladiator. The off-road Muddy bobblehead is presented by Corner Dental.

Did You Know

Jeeps do anything and go anywhere, which is why mud and Jeeps go together.

Most rock crawling moves can be made using less than 2,000 rpms.

Rock crawling upgrades for Jeeps include - increased suspension travel, rock sliders, winch, lockers, larger more aggressive tires.

There are over 36 million search results for 'Jeep' and 'Mud'.

Jeep groups celebrate Muddy Monday on social media and YouTube to show off their slop-slinging expertise.

There are specialty parts and modifications to waterproof and protect jeeps for more intense mud play.

Toledo Jeep Fest 2019

The weekend of August 9-11, 2019 will be action packed, and thousands of Jeep enthusiasts from across the country are expected to take part in the Jeep parade through downtown Toledo, an All-Jeep Exhibit at the SeaGate Convention Centre, and much more. For details about Toledo Jeep Fest 2019 visit http://www.toledojeepfest.com.

