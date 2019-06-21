Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo vs. Norfolk, DH (5:05 p.m.)

June 21, 2019 | 5:05 p.m. ET | Sahlen Field | Buffalo, NY | Game # 71/72| Home Game # 36/37

BUFFALO BISONS (34-36, T-2nd, -8.0 North) vs Norfolk Tides (28-42, 4th, -16.0 South)

Gm 1: RHP Jacob Waguespack (2-6, 5.80) vs. TBA

Gm 2: RHP Conor Fisk (1-3, 5.12) vs. LHP Luis Ysla (2-5, 5.68)

Today's Games

This evening, the Bisons square off with the Norfolk Tides in a double-header that includes a make-up game from 5/12. This opens up a four-games in three day series with the Tides where Buffalo will look to earn their fifth series win in a row. The Herd will then hit the road for a quick four-day, two-city road trip to Pawtucket and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Yesterday's Game: BUF 11, IND 8

Buffalo's offense exploded for six extra-base hits, including three home runs, in their 11-8 victory over Indianapolis. Strong performances at the plate by Bo Bichette, who had five RBIs, and Jordan Patterson, who hit his ninth home run, backed the quality start by LHP Ryan Feierabend in the win. Cole Tucker knocked two home runs of his own for the Indians but it wasn't enough to overcome the Bisons.

Norfolk Tides (1-1)

Buffalo and Norfolk are meeting for the second, and final time, this season. They split their meeting in Norfolk one game each with the third postponed due to inclement weather. They will make up that game with a double header today and the Bisons will look to win the season series against the Tide in this four-game set.

Today's Gm 1 Starter

RHP Jacob Waguespack will take the mound for his first start with the Bisons after a relief appaearance in Louisville on 6/16. He joined Buffalo for an MLB rehab assignment and went 2.0 IP against the Bats, gave up one run on two hits, and struck out one batter.

Today's Gm 2 Starter

RHP Conor Fisk will take the mound for the Bisons in game two of the doubleheader, marking his sixth start of 2019. In his last outing he tossed 3.1 IP while allowing two runs on four hits, including a home run, striking out one in the process. Fisk is in search of his first win in a starting capacity this season with the Herd.

Jordan Patterson

OF Jordan Patterson connected on his team-leading ninth home run of the season and has now homered in three straight games. Over his four-game hit streak, Patterson is now hitting .471 with four home runs and nine RBI's.

Bo Bichette

INF Bo Bichette had his first multi-RBI game since being back with the Bisons following a stint on the IL. In yesterday's game he went 3-5 with a home run and a double while earning five RBIs. Bichette's batting average is now back up to .250 as he has hit has hit .259 with two home runs and seven RBIs since his return.

Blue Jays Update

Toronto (27-48) won the final game of the series with the Angels 7-5. Billy McKinney hit a pinch-hit walk-off home run in the bottom of the 10th for the Blue Jays to get the much needed win. Tonight, Toronto will open up a three-game series with the Boston Red Sox with first pitch at 7:10 p.m.

