Bisons Open Doubleheader with 2-1 Win

June 21, 2019 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release





Jacob Waguespack and Corey Copping combined on a five-hitter as the Bisons defeated the Norfolk Tides, 2-1, in the first game of a Honda fridaynightbash! from Sahlen Field. Jonathan Davis drove in the game winning fun as the Herd won for the 11th time in its last 14 games.

The red-hot Bisons got great work from the two righties, who combined to retire 20 of the final 22 batters of the game. Waguespack worked the first four frames, settling in nicely after the first three Tides he faced collected hits. He worked out of that first-inning jam with a pair of strikeouts as part of 12 outs over the final 12 batters he faced.

The lone batter to reach against Waguespack after the first inning was a Christopher Bostick walk in the third. He was erased by a smoothly turned doubleplay by Richard Urena and Bo Bichette.

Copping then came on and kept the door shut, retiring eight straight. By closing out the win, the righty improved to 2-0 on the season.

The Bisons got all the offense they would need for the victory in the first inning. Socrates Brito doubled with one out in the frame and scored on a ground out from Jordan Patterson. Davis then came through in the clutch with a two-out double to left-center, scoring Anthony Alford from second.

Alford finished game one with a hit, two walks and a pair of stolen bases.

