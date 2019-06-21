Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (37-33) at Pawtucket Red Sox (30-41)

June 21, 2019 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release





The Indians begin a weekend series this evening at Pawtucket.

LOCATION: McCoy Stadium

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 p.m. ET

GAME #71 / ROAD #36: Indianapolis Indians (37-33) at Pawtucket Red Sox (30-41)

PROBABLES: RHP Yefry Ramirez (1-2, 3.00) vs. LHP Kyle Hart (3-1, 3.38)

RADIO: Fox Sports 97.5 / AM 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

YESTERDAY: The Indians overcame an early 2-0 deficit and led 3-2 at the halfway point of yesterday's series finale in Buffalo, but the Bisons scored eight times in the bottom of the fifth to take the series with an 11-8 triumph. Cole Tucker tied the game with a two-run homer in the third and the Tribe grabbed their only lead of the day on a Jason Martin two-out double in the fifth. In the bottom of the fifth, the Bisons sent 14 batters to the plate. Bo Bichette hit a three-run homer and two-run single in the frame. Indy rallied late with three runs in the eighth and two more in the ninth, the last two coming on back-to-back solo homers by Tucker and Logan Hill.

COLE TRAIN: Tribe shortstop Cole Tucker smacked two home runs and drove in three runs in yesterday's loss, marking the second two-homer game of his career (also: 5/12/17 with High-A Bradenton vs. Palm Beach). It was also the second multi-homer game by a Tribe player this season (also: Jacob Stallings, 4/27 at Charlotte). Tucker, 22, was optioned to Indy from Pittsburgh on June 8 and in nine games since his return, is batting .263 (10-for-38) with two homers, one triple, two doubles, five RBI, five runs scored and three stolen bases.

ALL-STAR VOTING: The International League sent out its last All-Star fan voting update yesterday, and six Indians ranked in the top five at their respective positions. Mitch Keller and Dario Agrazal were 1-2 among starting pitchers. OF Jake Elmore, 1B Will Craig, 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes and DH Jose Osuna were all in fifth place. Fan voting for the Triple-A All-Star Game ends tonight at 11:59 p.m. ET.

HOOSIER HOME: Infielder Hunter Owen was transferred from Double-A Altoona to Indianapolis after yesterday's game, giving the Indians a full 25-man roster (excluding MLB rehabbers) for the first time since June 5. Owen, born in Evansville, Ind. and an Indiana State University product, was selected by the Pirates in the 25th round of the 2016 First-Year Player Draft. With the Sycamores, Owen hit .350 (79-for-226) in 56 games as a redshirt senior. He attended Mater Dei High School in Evansville and was an all-conference selection as a junior and senior. He also starred for the football team as a wide receiver and was named honorable mention all-state as a senior.

OWEN AS A PRO: Owen, 25, is having a career year at the plate. In 67 games with Altoona, he hit .298 (70-for-235) with 15 homers, two triples, 15 doubles and 44 RBI. Last year he finished second among Pirates minor leaguers in home runs (18) and fourth in RBI (60). He ranked third among Florida State League leaders in slugging percentage (.464), fourth in extra-base hits (42), tied for fourth in homers and fifth in total bases (186) and OPS (.781). His 18 homers a year ago were second most in Marauders history behind Quincy Latimore's 19 in 2010. Owen was a 2016 New York-Penn League midseason All-Star with Short-Season A West Virginia, as well.

SOUR NOTE: The Indians have lost 10 of their last 13 games to fall 4.5 games back of Columbus in the IL West and 1.5 games back in the wild card. Indy's 4.5-game deficit in the division is its largest of the season. Following a win at Toledo on June 6, the Tribe owned the league's best record at 34-23. They have dropped four consecutive series, however, including three straight against IL North foes.

THE NUMBERS DON'T LIE: Dario Agrazal's day/night splits over the last three seasons held true in yesterday's contest. He surrendered a season-high seven earned runs on eight hits in 4.2 innings pitched, walking one and striking out four. Two of the eight knocks he allowed were home runs. Since the start of the 2017 campaign, Agrazal is 12-7 with a 2.60 ERA (59er/204.1ip) and .234 average against in 35 games/33 starts in night affairs. In 11 daytime starts, however, he is 3-7 with a 6.83 ERA (43er/56.2ip) and .328 average against (76-for-232).

NO STRANGER TO THE IL: Utilityman Darnell Sweeney signed a minor league deal with the Pirates on June 15 and has made his presence known in four games thus far, going 7-for-16 (.438) with a triple, two doubles, three RBI and one stolen base. He collected two hits in each of his first three games with the Tribe. Indianapolis is the fourth IL team Sweeney has suited up for in his career (also: Lehigh Valley, Louisville, Buffalo).

FACING A LEFTY, PART III: The Indians are facing their third of three consecutive left-handed starters this evening. Indy did not fare well against Thomas Pannone on Wednesday night, as the southpaw allowed just one hit with eight strikeouts over 4.0 innings pitched. Then last night, Ryan Feierabend struck out seven over 6.0 innings of three-run ball. The Tribe are 8-9 when facing a left-handed starter this season. Cole Tucker (.387, 12-for-31), JB Shuck (.333, 5-for-15) and Kevin Kramer (.281, 16-for-57) have had the most success against lefties among active Tribe players.

