Game Notes: Louisville Bats (28-44) at Charlotte Knights (38-33)

June 21, 2019 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release





Game 73, Away 37

Louisville Bats (28-44) at Charlotte Knights (38-33)

RHP Brad Markey (1-2, 10.22) vs. RHP Dylan Cease (5-2, 4.37)

7:04 PM | Friday, June 21, 2019 | BB&T Ballpark

LISTEN: Nick Curran, 790 KRD; iHeartRadio.com; iHeart app

FRIDAY NIGHT I CRASHED YOUR PARTY:Louisville and Charlotte square off tonight at BB&T Ballpark for their third series matchup of the season, and second at BB&T Ballpark this month. Right-hander Brad Markey takes the mound for the Bats as they look to get to .500 against the Knights after going 3-4 over the first 7 matchups.

AGAINST CHARLOTTE:The Bats finish out their 2019 tour of the IL South Division as they travel to Charlotte for the second and final time this season for a three-game series played over 2 days, with a doubleheader scheduled for Saturday. Coming into the series, Louisville is 3-4 against Charlotte this season, winning their only series at Louisville Slugger Field this season by taking 2 of 3 vs. the Knights from May 10-12, and most recently dropping 3 of 4 in a rain-filled series at BB&T Ballpark earlier in the month.

ALL GOOD THINGS...: Right fielder Aristides Aquinowent 0-for-5 on Thursday against the Stripers, snapping his 22-game hitting streak that dated back to May 23. It's the second-longest hit streak in Louisville franchise history (since 1982), trailing only Brandon Larson's 26-game streak during the 2003 season. Aquino batted .345 (28-for-81) with 20 runs, one double, one triple, 8 home runs, 19 RBI and 9 walks during the streak. He also had a 7-game RBI streak snapped, the first Louisville player to do that since Danny Dorn in 2011.

TRANSACTIONS:On Thursday, both Josh VanMeter and Scott Schebler returned to the Louisville lineup and made an immediate impact. VanMeter went 3-for-5 with a pair of runs scored and stolen bases, while Schebler hammered his third home run of the season in his first at-bat. VanMeter returned to Louisville after being optioned by Cincinnati, while Schebler was reinstated from the injured list with a right oblique strain.

- In corresponding moves, outfielders Narciso Crook and Jose Siri were both transferred to Class AA Chattanooga. Siri made his Triple-A debut with Louisville on June 18 in the series opener at Gwinnett, going 0-for-4 with a walk and two strikeouts while playing an impressive center field, nabbing an outfield assist.

- On the pitching side, right-hander Tristan Archer was placed on the 7-day injured list (neck strain) to make room for RHP Joel Kuhnel, who will make his Triple-A debut when first appearing for Louisville. In 25 games with Chattanooga this season, Kuhnel is 3-2 with a 2.27 ERA (9er/35.2ip) with a team-leading 10 saves.

ALWAYS IN THE GAME: Louisville dropped Thursday's series finale at Gwinnett by a 7-6 score despite leading by 2-0, 4-2 and 6-5 scores at different points of the game. In a statistical oddity, the Bats have now held a lead in each of their last 11 losses, and 12 of their 13 losses in the month. The only game in June where LOU did not hold a lead at any point was on June 2, an 11-5 loss at Norfolk.

FIRST STILL MIGHT BE CURSED:The Bats fell to 18-20 (.474) when scoring first in games this season, a category which they finished last in during the 2018 season with a 42-27 (.609) record. For reference, the last IL club to finish a season under the .500 mark when scoring first in games are the 2011 Norfolk Tides, who finished 32-35 when scoring first.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.