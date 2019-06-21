Game Notes: Louisville Bats (28-44) at Charlotte Knights (38-33)
June 21, 2019 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release
Game 73, Away 37
Louisville Bats (28-44) at Charlotte Knights (38-33)
RHP Brad Markey (1-2, 10.22) vs. RHP Dylan Cease (5-2, 4.37)
7:04 PM | Friday, June 21, 2019 | BB&T Ballpark
LISTEN: Nick Curran, 790 KRD; iHeartRadio.com; iHeart app
FRIDAY NIGHT I CRASHED YOUR PARTY:Louisville and Charlotte square off tonight at BB&T Ballpark for their third series matchup of the season, and second at BB&T Ballpark this month. Right-hander Brad Markey takes the mound for the Bats as they look to get to .500 against the Knights after going 3-4 over the first 7 matchups.
AGAINST CHARLOTTE:The Bats finish out their 2019 tour of the IL South Division as they travel to Charlotte for the second and final time this season for a three-game series played over 2 days, with a doubleheader scheduled for Saturday. Coming into the series, Louisville is 3-4 against Charlotte this season, winning their only series at Louisville Slugger Field this season by taking 2 of 3 vs. the Knights from May 10-12, and most recently dropping 3 of 4 in a rain-filled series at BB&T Ballpark earlier in the month.
ALL GOOD THINGS...: Right fielder Aristides Aquinowent 0-for-5 on Thursday against the Stripers, snapping his 22-game hitting streak that dated back to May 23. It's the second-longest hit streak in Louisville franchise history (since 1982), trailing only Brandon Larson's 26-game streak during the 2003 season. Aquino batted .345 (28-for-81) with 20 runs, one double, one triple, 8 home runs, 19 RBI and 9 walks during the streak. He also had a 7-game RBI streak snapped, the first Louisville player to do that since Danny Dorn in 2011.
TRANSACTIONS:On Thursday, both Josh VanMeter and Scott Schebler returned to the Louisville lineup and made an immediate impact. VanMeter went 3-for-5 with a pair of runs scored and stolen bases, while Schebler hammered his third home run of the season in his first at-bat. VanMeter returned to Louisville after being optioned by Cincinnati, while Schebler was reinstated from the injured list with a right oblique strain.
- In corresponding moves, outfielders Narciso Crook and Jose Siri were both transferred to Class AA Chattanooga. Siri made his Triple-A debut with Louisville on June 18 in the series opener at Gwinnett, going 0-for-4 with a walk and two strikeouts while playing an impressive center field, nabbing an outfield assist.
- On the pitching side, right-hander Tristan Archer was placed on the 7-day injured list (neck strain) to make room for RHP Joel Kuhnel, who will make his Triple-A debut when first appearing for Louisville. In 25 games with Chattanooga this season, Kuhnel is 3-2 with a 2.27 ERA (9er/35.2ip) with a team-leading 10 saves.
ALWAYS IN THE GAME: Louisville dropped Thursday's series finale at Gwinnett by a 7-6 score despite leading by 2-0, 4-2 and 6-5 scores at different points of the game. In a statistical oddity, the Bats have now held a lead in each of their last 11 losses, and 12 of their 13 losses in the month. The only game in June where LOU did not hold a lead at any point was on June 2, an 11-5 loss at Norfolk.
FIRST STILL MIGHT BE CURSED:The Bats fell to 18-20 (.474) when scoring first in games this season, a category which they finished last in during the 2018 season with a 42-27 (.609) record. For reference, the last IL club to finish a season under the .500 mark when scoring first in games are the 2011 Norfolk Tides, who finished 32-35 when scoring first.
