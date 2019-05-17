Hens Split Doubleheader with RailRiders

TOLEDO, Ohio - The Toledo Mud Hens split a pair of seven inning games with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Friday evening at Fifth Third Field.

While the Mud Hens (14-24) dropped game one 10-5, it was able to shutout the RailRiders (20-17) 5-0 in game two.

While hitting safely in both games tonight, Harold Castro extended his consecutive game hit streak to 16 games.

Game 1 Recap

The scoring started in the second inning as Tyler Wade singled to left field and scored as Brad Miller hit a home run onto the home run terrace in right field giving the RailRiders an early 2-0 lead.

In the third inning, Mike Ford led off with a solo home run that rolled across St. Clair Street in the third inning. Breyvic Valera then hit a double off the wall in right field for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's fifth hit of the game. Mike Tauchman then doubled to centerfield prompting the Toledo skipper to bring in RHP Eduardo Jimenez. Mud Hens Starter RHP Drew VerHagen allowed five earned runs and six hits over two plus innings while walking zero and striking out one. Jimenez hit the first batter he faced to put runners on first and third with no outs. With one out, Miller hit a sacrifice fly to center field brining in Tauchman and pushing the RailRiders lead to five.

RHP Joe Navilhon took over the pitching duties in the fifth inning as Jimenez made his exit with the Mud Hens trailing 5-0. Jimenez did not allow a hit or a run in two innings of work while walking and fanning one. Navilhon delivered one scoreless frame, allowing a hit and striking out one before handing the ball off to RHP John Schreiber.

In the sixth inning, Scranton got runners to second and third with one out as Ford hit a sacrifice fly to left field brining in Amburgey. Valera then cued a ball down the left field line bringing in Logan Morrison extending the RailRiders lead to 7-0.

The Mud Hens found the score board in the bottom of the sixth inning as Harold Castro hit a ball to the second baseman Wade who through the ball into the stands allowing Victor Reyes and Jeimer Candelario to score as Toledo closed the deficit to 7-2.

LHP Caleb Thielbar came on to pitch the final inning of game one. Kyle Higashioka and Wade hit consecutive singles to begin the inning. Amburgey then singled to center scoring both runs. Morrison followed with a double to bring in Amburgey and increase the RailRiders lead to 10-2.

Bobby Wilson kept the hope alive for the Mud Hens leading off the bottom of the seventh with a double. Pete Kozma then singled over the head of the second baseman to bring in Wilson and give Toledo its third run. Jacob Robson ground out to first moving Kozma to second. Then Candelario hit an infield single moving Kozma to third. Daz Cameron then earned an RBI as Kozma scored on a groundout. With two outs, Reyes singled to right field bringing in Candelario with the Mud Hens trailing 10-5. Castro struck out to end game one.

Game 2 Recap

In the second inning, Willi Castro tripled with two outs over the left fielder, but was left stranded as the score remained knotted at zilch.

The RailRiders found runners at second and third with one out, but RHP Tim Aldelman retired two players in a row to end the inning.

Toledo loaded the bases with one out in the fourth inning as H. Castro and Mikie Mahtook singled, with W. Castro earning a seven-pitch walk. Jake Rogers then hit a bases clearing double down the left field line giving Toledo a 3-0 lead.

Not 1, not 2..#LetsGoHens pic.twitter.com/RfNdB44DF8

- Toledo Mud Hens (@MudHens) May 18, 2019 Jacob Robson followed with a triple off the right center wall bringing in Rogers.

MEEP, MEEP!@JakeRobson7 or Roadrunner? pic.twitter.com/yTGSTO4Ugw

- Toledo Mud Hens (@MudHens) May 18, 2019 Candelario led off the fifth inning with a triple off the top of the wall in right field but was caught stretching. H. Castro then walked followed by a Reyes single and a Mahtook walk to load the bases, but they would stay that way as the Hens left three stranded.

Rogers was hit by a pitch and Robson drew a walk to start the Toledo sixth. Woodrow then bunted the runners over followed by a Candelario walk as the bases were loaded with one out for the second straight inning. Castro hit into a fielder's choice to bring in Rogers as the Mud Hens took a 5-0 advantage.

RHP Zac Houston came on and closed the game in the seventh allowing one hit while striking out one as Houston and Adleman combined for a shutout allowing two hits.

What's Next: The Toledo Mud Hens will take on the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at 5:05 pm Saturday as the sports special Game of Thrones jerseys.

- Game Highlight: The Throne Games

- Game Highlights (2): Muddy and Spike's Inflatable Theme Park

- Promotion: Mud Hens Oven Mitt Giveaway

#RoadToDetroit Report (rankings according to MLB.com 2019 Prospect Watch):

5. OF Daz Cameron: Game 1: 1 for 4, RBI Game 2: DNP

6. RHP Beau Burrows : DNP (IL)

7. IF Willi Castro: Game 1: DNP Game 2: 2 for 3, triple, run scored

11. RHP Kyle Funkhouser : DNP (IL)

13. C Jake Rogers : Game 1: DNP Game 2: 1 for 3, double, three RBI, two runs scored

17. OF Jacob Robson : Game 1: 0 for 4 Game 2: 2 for 2, triple, RBI

21. OF Danny Woodrow: Game 1: 0 for 3 Game 2: 0 for 3

24. RHP John Schreiber : Game 1: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 K Game 2: DNP

25. RHP Zac Houston: Game 1: DNP Game 2: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

28. LHP Matt Hall: DNP

29. IF/OF Dustin Peterson: Game 1: 0 for 2 Game 2: 0 for 4

Hens Notes:

- Toledo played in its first double header of the 2019 season as two new faces to the club started on the hill in Drew VerHagen and Tim Aldelman.

- Castro got a hit in each of tonight's games pushing his consecutive game hit streak to 16.

- In game two, a pair of extra base hits for the Hens were robbed by great catches in the gap by the RailRiders.

- Jacob Robson recorded his first triple of the season after hitting four during the 2018 season. Three were with AA Erie and one was with AAA Toledo.

