Red Wings Back Home May 21-27

May 17, 2019 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release





The Red Wings return to the Flower City on Tuesday, May 21 to open an action-packed week at Frontier Field. The upcoming homestand features Golf Night with a T-shirt Tuesday giveaway, Mascot Night, Renew Your Vows Night, the Rochester Hustlers, Princesses at the Park, our annual Memorial Day celebration and SO. MUCH. MORE! Also, postgame fireworks return on Friday, May 24 and Saturday, May 25.

TUESDAY, MAY 21 (7:05) VS. BUFFALO BISONS (BLUE JAYS)

Gates open at 6:00

GOLF NIGHT - Our fourth annual Golf Night will include a golf-themed t-shirt giveaway courtesy of the Rochester Nissan Dealers, a chipping area, mini golf holes, and a post-game closest-to-the-pin contest with prizes including tickets to the upcoming Senior PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club! The night will also include an autograph appearance by five-time PGA Tour Champion, Billy Mayfair. MORE INFO ON OUR GOLF NIGHT HERE

T-SHIRT TUESDAY - The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a free t-shirt courtesy of the Rochester Nissan Dealers.

FAN FOUR PACK - Get 4 reserved tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 sodas and a yearbook for just $44 ($48 day of game) presented by M&T Bank and Messenger Post Media.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 22 (7:05) BUFFALO BISONS (BLUE JAYS)

Gates open at 6:00

MASCOT NIGHT - All of your favorite local mascots - including the Moose, Billy the Buffalo, Otto the Orange and more will be roaming the stadium, signing autographs and taking pictures with fans!

BALLPARK MAGNET GIVEAWAY - The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a Frontier Field magnet presented by Foodlink.

$1 WEDNESDAY - Get $1 hot dogs, peanuts, Cracker Jack and chips every Wednesday courtesy of Zweigle's and DiPaolo Baking Company.

THURSDAY, MAY 23 (11:05 AM) VS. BUFFALO BISONS (BLUE JAYS)

Gates open at 10:00 am

EDUCATION DAY - Presented by Alfred State College and NY 529 College Savings Program.

COLLEGE DAY - All college students with valid ID can purchase a $10 reserved seat and receive 5 Diamond Dollars to be used at any concession stand or the Team Store.

FRIDAY, MAY 24 (5:05) VS. PAWTUCKET RED SOX (RED SOX) - DOUBLEHEADER

Gates open at 4:00, first pitch at 5:05, approx. 30 mins between games

RENEW YOUR VOWS NIGHT - The Renew Your Vows Night package presented by Nolan's Rentals includes two tickets, on-field group ceremony, reception featuring appetizers, cake and a champagne toast, vow renewal certificate, special gift, and a photo! MORE INFO ON HOW YOU CAN RENEW YOUR VOWS HERE ... LAST CHANCE!

POST GAME FIREWORKS - Our first fireworks show of the year is presented by NY 529 College Savings Program.

SATURDAY, MAY 25 (7:05) VS. PAWTUCKET RED SOX (RED SOX)

Gates open at 5:30

ROCHESTER HUSTLERS NIGHT - The Rochester Hustlers will take the field for the first time in 101 years! MORE INFO ON HUSTLERS NIGHT HERE

HUSTLERS PINT GLASS GIVEAWAY - The first 1,000 fans (18+) will receive a Rochester Hustlers Pint Glass, courtesy of Cooper Cheese.

POST GAME FIREWORKS - Presented by ESL Federal Credit Union.

SUNDAY, MAY 26 (5:05) VS. PAWTUCKET RED SOX (RED SOX)

Gates open at 4:00

PRINCESSES AT THE PARK - All your favorite princesses including - Snow White, Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, Mermaid Princess and Mulan - will be here to meet fans and sign autographs, presented by Enchanted Princess Parties of Rochester

BARK IN THE PARK - Bring your four-legged friends to the ballpark courtesy of Invisible Fence! Dogs are FREE while humans will need to purchase $9 GA tickets. Approximately 30 minutes prior to each Bark in the Park game, dogs and their owners will be able to walk the warning track on the field. MORE INFO ON OUR BARK IN THE PARKS CAN BE FOUND HERE.

KIDS RUN THE BASES - After every Sunday home game kids 12 and under can run the bases with Spikes and Mittsy courtesy of the Burger Bar at Wegmans Pittsford.

MONDAY, MAY 27 (1:05) VS. PAWTUCKET RED SOX (RED SOX)

Gates open 11:30 am

ALL TICKETS $5 AND ALL HOT DOGS 50-CENTS - This Red Wings Memorial Day tradition is back this year courtesy of Zweigle's and Five Star Bank.

TEAM PHOTO GIVEAWAY - The first 5,000 fans will receive a Red Wings team photo courtesy of All American Home Care.

KIDS EAT FREE! - The first 500 kids 12 & under will receive a voucher good for a FREE hot dog, soda and snack item thanks to our friends at Basch & Nickerson LLP and Messenger Post Media.

Come help us run down a cure for ALS by participating in the 20th Annual Medved 5K to Cure ALS on June 16th! Enjoy a stadium finish inside Frontier Field while helping us raise money for ALS TDI and Hearts for ALS to benefit both research and local individuals living with ALS. Make this your Father's Day tradition!

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.