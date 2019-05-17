Pedroia Begins Rehab Assignment in Loss to Stripers

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Thanks to three home runs and some clutch pitching, the Gwinnett Stripers (25-16) took game one of this three-game set with the Pawtucket Red Sox (14-24) by a 7-5 final.

In the first game of his rehab assignment, Dustin Pedroia started at second base and batted third. He went 1-for-3 with a single, a strikeout looking and a groundout. Pedroia scored from first base on a double to the right-center field gap by Sam Travis. He played five innings in the field at second base, but he did not see any action.

The PawSox got to Stripers starter Kolby Allard early. Rusney Castillo opened the scoring in the first inning with an RBI single to left. The next batter, Josh Ockimey, lifted a sacrifice fly to bring home Pawtucket's second run.

Gwinnett responded with 5 runs in the second inning. Their first two runs came on a two-run home run from Travis Demerritte. Four batters later, Jack Lopez mashed a three-run shot to put the Stripers in front 5-2.

The Stripers' third home run came in the third inning. Adam Duvall belted an opposite-field home run to add to Gwinnett's lead.

But in the bottom half, Pawtucket got a run back on Travis' RBI double.

For a third consecutive inning, Gwinnett grabbed a run, this one coming after Adam Duvall drew a bases-loaded walk.

Then in the bottom of the fourth, Jantzen Witte hit a two-run, opposite-field home run to make it 7-5. The homer traveled 414 feet.

Continuing his respective rehab assignment, Brock Holt batted second and served as the designated hitter. He went 1-for-3 with a single, a run scored, a walk, and a strikeout.

PawSox starter Matthew Kent went just 3.1 innings giving up 6 hits and 7 earned runs.

After throwing 34 pitches in the first inning, Allard settled in nicely. He went 5.2 innings giving up 8 hits and 5 runs (4 earned). Allard walked 2 and struck out 3 while throwing a season-high 105 pitches.

