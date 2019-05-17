Hartlieb Has Contract Selected by Pittsburgh
May 17, 2019 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Today the Pittsburgh Pirates selected the contract of right-handed reliever Geoff Hartlieb. He follows Montana DuRapau as the second Tribe reliever to have his contract selected by the big-league club and will be the fifth Indian to make his major league debut this season.
Hartlieb, 25, made his Triple-A debut this season and ranks second among Tribe relievers with 23 strikeouts. He is 1-0 with one save and a 3.32 ERA (7er/19.0ip), with eight of his 12 appearances being scoreless and nine of the 12 outings being multi-inning appearances. He did not allow a run in his first 8.0 innings (five games), surrendering only five hits in the process. In his last outing, he threw one hitless inning and struck out two.
Hartlieb spent the entire 2018 season with Altoona, going 8-2 with a 3.24 ERA (21er/58.1ip). He led all Pirates minor leaguers with 47 appearances and finished third with 10 saves. The Highland, Ill. native was selected by Pittsburgh in the 29th round (885th overall) of the 2016 First-Year Player Draft out of Lindenwood (Mo.) University. He is the first player from Pittsburgh's 2016 draft class to reach the big leagues.
The Pirates made additional moves this afternoon. They recalled right-handed reliever Clay Holmes from Indy, optioned right-handed reliever Richard Rodriguez to Indy, placed right-handed starter Trevor Williams on the 10-day injured list and outrighted catcher Jacob Stallings to Indy.
Indianapolis' first-time call-ups are presented by Franciscan Health.
