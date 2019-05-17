SWB Game Notes

May 17, 2019 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release





SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS (19-16) @ TOLEDO MUD HENS (13-23)

Game 1: RHP Adonis Rosa (0-0, 6.35) vs. RHP Drew VerHagen (NR)

Game 2: RHP Raynel Espinal (2-2, 6.75) vs. RHP Tim Adleman (NR)

| Game No. 36 & 37 | Fifth Third Field | Toledo, OH | May 17, 2019 | First Pitch 6:05 p.m. |

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (May 16, 2019) -- The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders held off a furious rally in the bottom of the 9th inning in which the Indianapolis Indians trailed by four runs, but ultimately brought the winning run to the plate before Cale Coshow slammed the door on a 7-4 SWB victory.

It was a 7-1 lead for the RailRiders entering the 8th inning, but Will Craig delivered his 10th home run of the season for Indianapolis- a two-run bomb to left-centerfield- that made it a 7-3 deficit. Then in the bottom of the 9th inning the Indians notched a lead-off double before a pair of popouts. Down to their final out, Indianapolis walked three times to plate a run, but a strikeout of Kevin Kramer ended the game with the potential tying run at first base.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre started the offense early with a run, staking starting pitcher Drew Hutchison to a lead before he had even thrown a pitch. Trey Amburgery led off the game with a triple and scored on a groundout by Ryan McBroom. The Indians, however, tied the game in the home half of the inning on three singles to make it 1-1. After the starters matched zeros in the second and third, the RailRiders touched up Indy starting pitcher Dario Agrazal in the fourth. The Tribe starting pitcher had only walked two batters over his first 46.1 innings of the season, but walked two-in-a-row with two outs.

WHO YOU TAUCH-IN' 'BOUT? The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders received OF Michael Tauchman on option Monday when OF Aaron Hicks was activated in the big leagues. Per Meredith Marakovits (YES Network), Tauchman was optioned to New York to be the 26th man for Wednesday's doubleheader vs. Baltimore. Tauchman had just driven to Indianapolis to join SWB, and went to introduce himself to Manager Jay Bell. Bell then told him he had a flight in 3 hours to NYC. Tauchman said Tyler Wade offered to drive his car to Toledo where he will meet team following Wednesday's doubleheader. The 28-year old played in both ends of the doubleheader, specifically batting ninth in Game 1 Wednesday and finished 1-for-3 with an RBI.

GETTING READY FOR THE FIRST TURN: Thursday marked Game No. 35 in the 2019 season, one quarter of the way through the 140-game slate. The RailRiders snapped a mini 2-game skid with a win and avoided a sweep at the hands of the Indians. With the win they are also improved their record to 19-16. A year ago, the RailRiders made it all the way to Game 5 of the Governor's Cup, falling just short of a championship against the Durham Bulls. All of this came to be for the 2018 RailRiders despite a 16-19 record out of the gate. As the RailRiders aim for a 20th and 21st wins of the season Friday night, they would try and match the 2017 RailRiders at 21-16 through 37 games.

WHERE DID KATOH GO: INF Gosuke Katoh entered the game May 4 against the Mets with a four-game hitting streak that was snapped with an 0-for-4. Following that game against the Indianapolis Indians he was batting .368 on the season, good for 3rd in the International League. Thanks to his team-best 7th HR earlier in the series against Syracuse and ability to walk, he also entered the weekend 3rd in slugging (.697) and the 3rd best OPS in the league at 1.132 -- just a smattering of points behind Louisville's Josh Van Meter for the league lead (1.167). Since then, Katoh has recorded a hit in just two of his last eight games- a 3-for-26 stretch (.115 AVG) - and two of the three hits have been bunt singles. His slash line on the season has gone from .368/.435/.697 to .304/.366/.559.

TRUCKING AT THE TOP: INF Mike Ford had never batted leadoff in his career, but has now done so four times in the last 10G for the RailRiders. In those four games he hasn't amassed many hits (2 HR of the bunch), but has reached base safely to begin the game all four times with a HR and 3 BB. In 17G this season, Ford has had an OBP of .429 which is tops on the team among players who have played +15G (Kyle Higashioka, .426 OBP).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.