He Took a Shot of What: Mike Watts Hot Wings Challenge
July 31, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Orange County SC YouTube Video
In April, Orange County SC teamed up with Foodbeast for a new offering at Championship Soccer Stadium - Gnarly Hot Sauce, named for the club's venerable mascot.
But just how gnarly could it be?
On Wednesday night during ESPN2's broadcast of Orange County's clash with Phoenix Rising FC, commentators Mike Watts and Marion Crowder decided to find out.
