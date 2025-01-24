Hat Tricks Secure Point, Fall in Shootout to Watertown

January 24, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release









Danbury Hat Tricks' Billy Berry and Watertown Wolves' Lincoln Gingerich in action

WATERTOWN, N.Y. - The Hat Tricks came from behind in the third but took a 5-4 shootout loss against the Watertown Wolves at Watertown Municipal Arena on Friday.

Davide Gaeta and Tate Leeson each scored in the shootout for the Wolves and Danbury was unsuccessful twice against Anton Borodkin. The Hat Tricks dropped their fourth road game after regulation to the Wolves this season and fell to 0-10-1-1 when trailing after the second period.

Dylan Hullaby tied the game at four on a rebound with 6:38 left in regulation. The 6-foot-5 winger has goals in back-to-back games and three through his first three outings with Danbury.

The Hat Tricks trailed 3-0 after the first but started their comeback in the middle frame. Billy Berry and Hullaby scored 1:23 apart less than six minutes into the second period, slicing Watertown's lead to 3-2. Berry buried his second goal in three games and Hullaby brought Danbury to within one on a cross-slot pass from Gleb Bandurkin.

Scoring on the power play was an issue for Danbury as it finished 0-for-7. Its penalty kill held clear five times, however.

The Wolves did not take long to strike first as Steven Klinck scored in the crease at 2:36 of a fast-paced first period. Marc Bottero tacked on another on a cross-ice pass from Tate Leeson to make it 2-0.

Just less than six minutes later, Trevor Lord's wrist shot in the slot extended Watertown's lead to three.

Cory Anderson also scored for the Hat Tricks, tipping in a loose puck in the slot, to bring the Hat Tricks to a 4-3 deficit at 8:14 of the second. The Bakersfield, Calif., native has two goals over his past three contests.

Conor McCollum made 34 saves for Danbury and is 10-9-4 with the loss.

Up next, the Hat Tricks returns home to host Watertown on Saturday for the second game of its home-and-home. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Danbury Ice Arena.

