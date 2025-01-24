Rockers Top Prowlers in Comeback Fashion in front of Record Crowd

Fraser MI - The Motor City Rockers aren't for the faint of heart.

The Rockers knocked off the Port Huron Prowlers 3-2 in dramatic come-from-behind fashion Friday night in front of the largest crowd of the season.

The first two periods were uneventful, outside of three Port Huron power plays, there was no scoring and we went to the third and final period 0-0.

The Prowlers would strike first, when Port Huron forward Jamie Bucell tried to pass it out in front of the Rockers net. The pass careened off a skate and past Motor City goalie Trevor Babin for the game's first goal, bringing the score to 1-0 with 8:28 to go.

Just 1:08 later, Port Huron player-coach Matt Graham buried a rebound into the back of the net, seemingly delivering the knockout blow with just 7:20 left in regulation

But the Motor City Rockers are nothing if not resilient.

Motor City forward Mathias Tellstrom was able to whack a loose puck into the Prowler net, giving the Rockers life bringing the score 2-1 with 3:52 left in the third period.

With 2:01 left, for the first time in the entire game, Port Huron's Reggie Millette took a roughing penalty, giving Motor City their first power-play of the game.

After pulling Babin, the Rockers had the 6-on-4 advantage.

In the waning second, Motor City captain Josh Colten found himself with the puck at the top right-wing circle.

"Honestly we were taking anything that we could," Colten said. "[Douglas Blaisdell] got it over to me at the point. I had just a little bit of time to tuck it in. Luckily it went off a stick and in. We'll take those."

The goal, which also was Colten's 100th point as a Rocker, tied the game in the final 20-seconds of the game, ultimately sending the game to overtime.

In the extra frame, Motor City controlled the play from the puck drop.

1:19 into overtime, the newest Rocker Nick Gullo was alone in the low slot.

"Eli [Rivers] is a very skilled player," Gullo said "He was walking it in front of the goal, sliding it backside to me, play with good players and all you have to do is get open. He made it real easy for me. I'm not missing one from right there."

Miss it, Gullo did not.

The goal sent the 1,625 Rockers fans into a frenzy, capping off a come-from-behind win, 3-2 in overtime.

"We got the big win," Gullo said. "Coming back to a full crowd at Big Boy [Arena] was super exciting. A good welcome home for myself."

Gullo back not a moment too soon.

The win simultaneously snapped a three-game losing streak for Motor City, and a five game Port Huron winning streak

The Rockers and Prowlers will rematch in Port Huron tomorrow night at McMorran Arena, puck drop is scheduled for 8:05.

Motor City will be back in Big Boy Arena next Friday, Jan. 31 when Monroe comes to Fraser for a 7:35 start time.

