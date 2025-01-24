Pucks & Paws - What to Know

Get ready for an unforgettable night of hockey and furry fun! The Athens Rock Lobsters are thrilled to host Pucks & Paws Night on Sunday, February 2nd, presented by 23 Design. This unique event promises to be a treat for fans of all ages-and their four-legged companions.

Bring Your Furry Friends to the Game

For one night only, the Rock Lobsters are inviting fans to bring their beloved pets along to enjoy the action on the ice. Special accommodations will be made to ensure that both pets and their owners have a safe and comfortable experience. Whether you're a dog lover, a cat enthusiast, or the proud owner of another adorable pet, this is your chance to share the excitement of live hockey with your best friend.

Special Seating and Activities

To make the evening even more memorable, the team is offering designated seating areas specifically for pets and their owners. These areas will provide the perfect vantage point to cheer on the Rock Lobsters while keeping your furry friend close by.

But that's not all! There will also be a variety of pet-friendly activities throughout the night, including:

Pet photo stations: Capture a keepsake moment with your pet.

Pet-friendly vendors: Explore booths featuring treats, toys, and accessories.

Pet Themed Intermissions: Watch as fans and their pets take to the ice for a special intermission event.

How to Participate

Tickets for Pucks & Paws Night are available now! Be sure to secure your spot in the pet-friendly seating area early, as spaces are limited. Don't forget to review the pet policy to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all attendees.

A Night to Remember

Pucks & Paws Night isn't just a game; it's a celebration of community and the bond between humans and their pets. Thanks to the generous support of 23 Design, the Athens Rock Lobsters are proud to offer this one-of-a-kind event.

Whether you're a die-hard hockey fan, a pet lover, or both, make sure to mark your calendar for February 2nd. We can't wait to see you-and your furry friends-at the rink!

