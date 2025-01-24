Game Preview: Hat Tricks at Watertown Wolves: January 24, 2025

January 24, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







Conor McCollum's second career shutout and Dylan Hullaby's game-winning goal gave the Hat Tricks their first shutout win of the season, 1-0, against Motor City on Saturday. Danbury swept the weekend for the third time this season.

McCollum stopped 44 shots in his first shutout since Dec. 23, 2023, a 4-0 home win against Port Huron. Hullaby scored his first Hat Tricks goal in only his second game with the club nearly seven minutes into the second period.

McCollum also turned away Motor City's top goal scorer this season Eli Rivers as Danbury fended off its first opponent penalty shot since Jan. 28, 2022.

McCollum's 10th win of the season moved the Hat Tricks to within four points of Watertown for third place in the Empire Division.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Friday night marks the sixth of 11 meetings between the Hat Tricks and the Wolves this season. The two squads last met on Dec. 27 in Danbury, a 9-6 home win for the Hat Tricks and their first in the season series.

Despite scoring 18 combined goals in the series, Danbury has yet to win in Watertown this season, losing in overtime on Nov. 1 and Nov. 9, and in a shootout on Dec. 21. The Hat Tricks also fell to the Wolves, 6-0, at home on Nov. 8 in their first shutout loss this season.

Trevor Lord has produced five goals and four assists to lead the Wolves in the series' first five contests.

