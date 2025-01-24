Dragons Down Athens 4-1

January 24, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - Justin MacDonald scored twice and added an assist while Ryan Hunter recorded his 100th professional point with the game-winning goal in a 4-1 Columbus River Dragons win over the Athens Rock Lobsters on Friday night.

Athens got on the board first early in the second period following a scramble in the River Dragons zone. During the play Columbus goaltender Matt Petizian lost his goal stick, and both teams were running around trying to make plays with the puck. Finally, the puck popped out on the stick of Matt Garcia who buried it for his second goal of the year at 2:01.

The lead was short lived however, as MacDonald buried a power play goal from the bottom of the right circle for his fifth of the year from Austin Daae and Ryan Hunter to tie the game at 1-1.

In the third, Hunter scored his 11th of the season at 11:11 to put Columbus ahead to stay. The River Dragons added empty-net goals from MacDonald and Alex Storjohann for the win.

Notes:

Hunter's goal was not only the game-winning goal but his 100th professional point.

Tonight's game was the first regulation win for the River Dragons in Columbus over Athens. Previously they had won in overtime and lost in a shootout.

MacDonald's three-point game was his second such effort of the season, following a three-assist performance on December 27 against Blue Ridge.

Matt Petizian recorded 34 saves on the night and now has beaten Athens in regulation, overtime and a shootout.

The same two teams are back in action on Saturday night for Hometown Heroes Night. First Responders, Educators, Medical Personnel and more all receive a $2 per ticket discount at the Civic Center Box Office with ID. For more information visit RDraons.com.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.