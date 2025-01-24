Rockers Come Back to Stun Prowlers

January 24, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers saw their five-game winning streak come to an end as they blew a late two-goal lead to fall 3-2 in overtime to the Motor City Rockers at Big Boy Arena. In his return to the Rockers, Nick Gullo was the OT hero.

Valtteri Nousiainen and Trevor Babin kept goose eggs on the board for the first 51+ minutes of action. Jamie Bucell finally broke the ice with under nine to go as his pass hit a Motor City defender and got past Babin.

1:08 later, Alex Johnson fed a pass to Matt Graham coming down the slot to make it 2-0. The goal was Graham's 500th point in the FPHL as he became the fourth player in league history to reach that mark.

The Rockers punched back first with just under four to play. A scramble in the crease was tapped home on the third opportunity by Mathias Tellström.

Port Huron took a penalty with two minutes left and the Rockers made good on their only power play of the night. Josh Colten sent a shot through traffic that found the back of the net with 18.7 seconds on the clock to send the game to overtime.

Motor City controlled from the opening drop of the extra session as Eli Rivers found Gullo sneaking down the back side for the winner.

Nousiainen made 18 saves but saw his three-start win streak come to an end.

Rivers had two helpers while Colten added an assist to his goal. Babin, as he's done before in recent years against Port Huron, helped steal the game with a 43-save effort.

The teams rematch on Jan. 25 at 8:05 P.M. at McMorran Place. Tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.