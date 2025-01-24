Black Bears Start off Road Trip Right

January 24, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







Biloxi, MS- The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Mississippi Sea Wolves 5-1 on Friday night. Zac Sirota secured his first ever multi-goal game and received 1st star recognition.

You could have not asked for a better start to the road trip for the Black Bears. Binghamton hopped off the bus ready to play, right from the start. Kyle Stephan, Austin Thompson and Zac Sirota all scored within the first 7:20 of the game! Binghamton also started 10-0 in shots on goal. At the end of the first period, Binghamton was up 1-0.

In the second period, it was Mississippi who started hot, but to a smaller scale. Noah Hippolyte-Smith scored at the 2:08 and gave life to the building, but that is where the scoring stopped for the "Mullets". Connor McAnanama went on to save 22 of 23. Binghamton did not score in the middle frame but still led 3-1 after forty.

Khaden Henry was filling in for the injured CJ Stubbs, and on his first shift of the third period, was able to pot his seventh of the season. At 4:00 Zac Sirota was able to find the back of the net for the second time tonight. Binghamton was able to cruise to victory 5-1 down on the Gulf Coast.

