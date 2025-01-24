Disallowed Goals Cost Sea Wolves, 4-2

January 24, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







A day after arriving and dropping the season series to the Prowlers the Sea Wolves look to finally put up a win against their cross division foe. Port Huron gave up a goal early last night but found another gear in the final 25 minutes of the game scoring 5 unanswered.

In similar fashion to Friday night the Sea Wolves scored first as Ross Bartlett chased down the puck staying out to continue chasing, Bartlett sent a pass to the slot and found Philip Wong who snapped the puck behind Yoshihiro Kuroiwa for a 1-0 lead at 1:01 of the first. 3:41 later Jamie Bucell finished off an overwhelming attack against Mississippi finding a way to put the puck behind Sam Best to tie the game at a goal a piece.

For the second night in a row Port Huron got the best of the second period as Austin Fetterly was able to beat Best on a one timer from Tucker Scantlebury to give the Prowlers a lead heading into the third period of play, 2-1.

In the third period after some confusion and the Sea Wolves scoring a goal that was blown dead and saw Mississippi put down 5 on 3 for Unsportsmanlike Conduct Matt Graham netted a power play goal at 17:23 to give Port Huron a 3-1 lead before the Sea Wolves had a power play of their own and pulled Best for an extra attacker and Graham shot from 150 feet away to make it 4-1.

Best stopped 32 of 35 in the loss.

The Sea Wolves return to the Mississippi Coast Coliseum next week for a three game set against the Defending Commissioner's Cup Champions, the Binghamton Black Bears. Join us and get your tickets on Ticketmaster or from the Coliseum Box Office!

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2025

Disallowed Goals Cost Sea Wolves, 4-2 - Mississippi Sea Wolves

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.