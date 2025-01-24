FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

Zydeco Escape Dashers Comeback in Topeka

by Devin Dobek

Topeka, KS - Neutral site games always provide a thrill for a new market, and this matchup would be no exception. In a night with a revolving door at the penalty box, Tyler Larwood's pair of goals with a Shane Haggerty game-winner proved to be enough as the Dashers comeback from down 3-0 fell short at 3-2.

It was a lively crowd hovering around 4000 raging Topeka fans excited to drop the puck in professional hockey for the first time in 20 years. The Dashers wore specialty white Topeka Scarecrows jerseys as the Zydeco sported navy blue Topeka Roadrunners uniforms. There was a moment of silence held before the game for 29 year old Johnny Bonta, an FPHL veteran who passed away suddenly earlier this week. After the pregame shenanigans concluded, it was time for some hockey. The Zydeco came out ready to go in period 1. It took just over 3 minutes for Tyler Larwood to open the scoring off his own rebound to make it 1-0. Another 6 minutes rolled on by, until Tyler Larwood buried his second of the evening on a bounce off the end wall that found him wide open on the back door to beat Rutherford again. 4 short minutes later, Shane Haggerty swatted one home to make it 3-0. This felt like one of those games that would get away from the Dashers quickly, with the shots 11-4 Zydeco after the conclusion of the opening 20.

The Dashers had created a hill to climb as the puck was dropped for period 2 with a 3 goal deficit. However, a hefty diet of Zydeco penalties the rest of the way would put the game up for grabs. Around the midway point in the period, Zac Horn took a shot from the slot in a 1-on-1 battle that deflected off the defender and past Bailey Stephens' blocker to make it 3-1. Following the tally, Aaron Shahin was sentenced for a hit from behind that led to yet another Dashers man advantage. Everett Thompson also received an unsportsmanlike conduct call that made it a full 5 on 3 man advantage. On the powerplay, rookie Jhuwon Davis found himself with room in the slot and buried a goal over the blocker of Stephens to make it 3-2. 3 more penalties between the two sides the rest of the frame paved the way for back and forth action that would bleed out the clock with the score remaining 3-2. The Dashers outshot the Zydeco 13-10 in the second frame.

Period 3 had a similar feel to period 1, just with a lot less offense. The penalties continued to flow, with the Zydeco receiving 2 majors and 2 game misconducts for a whopping 30 total PIMs in just the third period. Everett Thompson, Ryo Namiki, and Aaron Shahin were all ejected in a 5 minute span. With an arsenal of power play time, the Dashers struggled to mount any offense. Both teams had a few quality chances that were surrendered by bad bounces. Despite all the madness, a roaring crowd was excited to see which team could outlast the other in a tooth and nail battle. However, a penalty by Kim Miettinen with just over 2 minutes to go sealed the Dashers fate of defeat for the 25th consecutive time. The Zydeco surprisingly outshot the Dashers 11-6 in period 3, as their penalty riddled effort proved to be enough for their 5th straight defeat in as many contests against the Dashers this season.

The two teams will go at it again tomorrow at 7:30 CST inside Topeka's Stormont Vail Events Center.

Dashers Oh So Close

by Bryan Flores

Topeka, KS - A night filled with sparks, on and off the ice, THREE ejections, TWO 5-minute majors, and ONE TEAM that was able to stave off and survive another tight one!

Starting off in the first period, the Zydeco were able to generate a lot of offence right off the rip as Tyler Larwood would score just three and a half minutes into the game making it 1-0 Zydeco, assisted by Nick Ketola and Thomas McGuire. He would follow that up with another goal just 6 minutes later making it 2-0 Zydeco quickly, one assisted by Jake Cox and Scott Shorrock. Just 5 minutes later Shane Haggerty would find the back of the net with the assist of Jake Cox and Kevin Szabad. That would do it for the first 20 minutes, but that wouldn't be the most eventful period of the night.

In the second Zac Horn would find the back of the net cutting the lead to 3-1. Aaron Shahin would get a checking from behind minor and Everett Thompson would get an unsportsmanlike minor leading to a 5 on 3 that the Dashers would capitalize to make it 3-2 off the stick of Jhuwon Davis. That is where the period would stand, but the most exciting period is to come.

The third period is where the fireworks finally shot as the Zydeco were assessed 3 (count'em) THREE match penalties. One to Aaron Shahin for aggressing a fight, another to Ryo Namiki for spearing, and following Namiki down the tunnel would be his coach, Everett Thompson would get the gate for "abuse of officials". That score of 3-2 which quickly faded into the background of all the action of huge saves and big hits, would be the final as the Zydeco pulled off the regulation win.

Winning goaltender Bailey Stephens earns his 7th win of the season after saving 20/22 for a s% of a 0.909 improving his record to 7-1-0-2.

On the other side losing goaltender Parker Rutherford saved 29/32 for a SV% of a .906, his record falling to 1-12-0-2.

Next up for the Zydeco they conclude their four-game series against the Dashers and two game stint in Topeka before heading to Athens to take on the Lobsters.

PORT HURON PROWLERS at MOTOR CITY ROCKERS

Rockers Top Prowlers in Comeback Fashion in front of Record Crowd

by Brady Beedon

Fraser, MI - The Motor City Rockers aren't for the faint of heart.

The Rockers knocked off the Port Huron Prowlers 3-2 in dramatic come-from-behind fashion Friday night in front of the largest crowd of the season.

The first two periods were uneventful, outside of three Port Huron power plays, there was no scoring and we went to the third and final period 0-0.

The Prowlers would strike first, when Port Huron forward Jamie Bucell tried to pass it out in front of the Rockers net. The pass careened off a skate and past Motor City goalie Trevor Babin for the game's first goal, bringing the score to 1-0 with 8:28 to go.

Just 1:08 later, Port Huron player-coach Matt Graham buried a rebound into the back of the net, seemingly delivering the knockout blow with just 7:20 left in regulation.

But the Motor City Rockers are nothing if not resilient.

Motor City forward Mathias Tellstrom was able to whack a loose puck into the Prowler net, giving the Rockers life bringing the score 2-1 with 3:52 left in the third period.

With 2:01 left, for the first time in the entire game, Port Huron's Reggie Millette took a roughing penalty, giving Motor City their first power-play of the game.

After pulling Babin, the Rockers had the 6-on-4 advantage.

In the waning second, Motor City captain Josh Colten found himself with the puck at the top right wing circle.

"Honestly we were taking anything that we could," Colten said. "[Douglas Blaisdell] got it over to me at the point. I had just a little bit of time to tuck it in. Luckily it went off a stick and in. We'll take those."

The goal, which also was Colten's 100th point as a Rocker, tied the game in the final 20-seconds of the game, ultimately sending the game to overtime.

In the extra frame, Motor City controlled the play from the puck drop.

1:19 into overtime, the newest Rocker Nick Gullo was alone in the low slot.

"Eli [Rivers] is a very skilled player," Gullo said "He was walking it in front of the goal, sliding it backside to me, play with good players and all you have to do is get open. He made it real easy for me. I'm not missing one from right there."

Miss it, Gullo did not.

The goal sent the 1,625 Rockers fans into a frenzy, capping off a come-from-behind win, 3-2 in overtime.

"We got the big win," Gullo said. "Coming back to a full crowd at Big Boy [Arena] was super exciting. A good welcome home for myself."

Gullo back not a moment too soon.

The win simultaneously snapped a three game losing streak for Motor City, and a five game Port Huron winning streak.

The Rockers and Prowlers will rematch in Port Huron tomorrow night at McMorran Arena, puck drop is scheduled for 8:05.

Motor City will be back in Big Boy Arena next Friday, Jan. 31 when Monroe comes to Fraser for a 7:35 start time.

Rockers Come Back to Stun Prowlers

by Will Wiegelman

Fraser, MI - The Port Huron Prowlers saw their five-game winning streak come to an end as they blew a late two-goal lead to fall 3-2 in overtime to the Motor City Rockers at Big Boy Arena. In his return to the Rockers, Nick Gullo was the OT hero.

Valtteri Nousiainen and Trevor Babin kept goose eggs on the board for the first 51+ minutes of action. Jamie Bucell finally broke the ice with under nine to go as his pass hit a Motor City defender and got past Babin.

1:08 later, Alex Johnson fed a pass to Matt Graham coming down the slot to make it 2-0. The goal was Graham's 500th point in the FPHL as he became the fourth player in league history to reach that mark.

The Rockers punched back first with just under four to play. A scramble in the crease was tapped home on the third opportunity by Mathias Tellström.

Port Huron took a penalty with two minutes left and the Rockers made good on their only power play of the night. Josh Colten sent a shot through traffic that found the back of the net with 18.7 seconds on the clock to send the game to overtime.

Motor City controlled from the opening drop of the extra session as Eli Rivers found Gullo sneaking down the back side for the winner.

Nousiainen made 18 saves but saw his three-start win streak come to an end.

Rivers had two helpers while Colten added an assist to his goal. Babin, as he's done before in recent years against Port Huron, helped steal the game with a 43-save effort.

The teams rematch on Jan. 25 at 8:05 P.M. at McMorran Place. Tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.

DANBURY HAT TRICKS at WATERTOWN WOLVES

Wolves Win in a Shootout

by Jeff Barrett

Watertown, NY - Game number six of regular season meetings between the Wolves and Danbury Hat Tricks visited the Watertown Arena on Friday for the first half of a home and home series. All three of the previous games played in Watertown this season all went to overtime with one ending in a shootout.

Steven Klinck didn't take long to ignite the home crowd, slapping a rebound past Connor McCollum just 2:36 into the first period, assisted by Tate Leeson and Mark Bottero.

At the 9:02 mark, Bottero would add to the Wolves lead, lifting a shot over McCollum's shoulder making the score 2-0. The assist on the goal belonged to Tate Leeson.

At 16:45 of the opening frame, Trevor Lord sniped a nasty wrist shot over the glove of McCollum making it 3-0, assisted by Davide Gaeta and Trevor Grasby.

That's the way the period would end with Watertown outshooting Danbury 13-11.

Well, if period number one belonged to the Wolves, it's easy to say thatDanbury controlled the second. William Berry got the visitors on the board at the 4:11 mark, beating Watertown keeper Anton Borodkin, assisted by Jacob Ratcliffe and Kyle Gonzalez.

Just over a minute later Dylan Hullaby added a second goal for the Hat Tricks, pulling them within one goal, with the assists going to Gleb Bandurkin and Chase Harwell.

Watertown would once again establish a 2 goal advantage on a Davide Gaeta goal assisted by Chris Nauts and Trevor Grasby at 10:13 of the frame, making the score 4-2.

But just over a minute later, the Hat Tricks Cory Anderson blasted a shot to the back of the net to bring Danbury back within one goal, 4-3, assisted by Aleksandr Gamzatov and Charlie Bedard.

Danbury outshot Watertown 11-9 in the second.

6:38 into the third period Dylan Hullaby would strike again, knotting the game at 4-4, and pulling the Hat Tricks even for the first time in the game. The helper on the goal belonged to Noah Robinson and Josh Newburg.

The rest of regulation would turn into a scoreless battle, with each team having to kill off a couple of penalties.

With the game tied at 4 each at the end of regulation, we headed to overtime for the fourth time this season between these two teams.

The extra five minutes of action couldn't decide a winner on this night, so the game headed to a shootout.

Josh Labelle was the first shooter for the Hat Tricks but was unable to slide the puck under Borodkin. Davide Gaeta would be Watertown's first shooter, and lifted a back handed a shot over McCollum giving the Wolves a one goal advantage.The Hat Tricks sent out Gleb Bandurkin, but once again, Borodkin was up to the challenge, and kept Danbury off the board. Tate Leeson was Watertown's second shooter, with an opportunity to be a hero, and he didn't let the hometown fans down, as he knifed a shot past McCollum, sending the Wolves to a 5-4 win.

Saturday evening the venue will shift to the Danbury Ice Arena where the two teams will battle once again in an Empire Division matchup, each trying to gain control of the number three spot, just past the midpoint of the season

Hat Tricks Secure Point, Fall in Shootout to Watertown

by Wyatt Kopelman

Watertown, NY - The Hat Tricks came from behind in the third but took a 5-4 shootout loss against the Watertown Wolves at Watertown Municipal Arena on Friday.

Davide Gaeta and Tate Leeson each scored in the shootout for the Wolves and Danbury was unsuccessful twice against Anton Borodkin. The Hat Tricks dropped their fourth road game after regulation to the Wolves this season and fell to 0-10-1-1 when trailing after the second period.

Dylan Hullaby tied the game at four on a rebound with 6:38 left in regulation. The 6-foot-5 winger has goals in back-to-back games and three through his first three outings with Danbury.

The Hat Tricks trailed 3-0 after the first but started their comeback in the middle frame. Billy Berry and Hullaby scored 1:23 apart less than six minutes into the second period, slicing Watertown's lead to 3-2. Berry buried his second goal in three games and Hullaby brought Danbury to within one on a cross-slot pass from Gleb Bandurkin.

Scoring on the power play was an issue for Danbury as it finished 0-for-7. Its penalty kill held clear five times, however.

The Wolves did not take long to strike first as Steven Klinck scored in the crease at 2:36 of a fast-paced first period. Marc Bottero tacked on another on a cross-ice pass from Tate Leeson to make it 2-0.

Just less than six minutes later, Trevor Lord's wrist shot in the slot extended Watertown's lead to three.

Cory Anderson also scored for the Hat Tricks, tipping in a loose puck in the slot, to bring the Hat Tricks to a 4-3 deficit at 8:14 of the second. The Bakersfield, Calif., native has two goals over his past three contests.

Conor McCollum made 34 saves for Danbury and is 10-9-4 with the loss.

Up next, the Hat Tricks returns home to host Watertown on Saturday for the second game of its home-and-home. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Danbury Ice Arena.

HC VENOM at CAROLINA THUNDERBIRDS

Carolina Handles Venom, 4-1

Pestuka, Farmer, Salak all record multi-point nights

by Brendan Reilly

Winston-Salem, NC - With first place on the line in the Continental Division, the Carolina Thunderbirds rolled to a 4-1 victory over HC Venom on Friday evening at the Fairgrounds Arena in front of 2,850 fans.

Carolina (19-7-3) jumped out to a fast start at home. Roman Kraemer found the tape of Gus Ford who weaved his way into the attacking zone and ripped home his 12th goal of the year putting the Thunderbirds ahead just 3:25 in. HC Venom (7-14-2) responded shortly after with Marquis Grant-Mentis snapping home his third of the season with 10:02 remaining in the 1st period, tying the game at one.

As the 1st started to wind down, the Thunderbirds pressure became too much. Danyk Drouin delivered a feed through the slot to Jiri Pestuka who rifled home his ninth of the year, putting Carolina head 2-1.

The Thunderbirds took that lead into the dressing room and in the 2nd, Jon Buttitta deflected home a slap shot from Pestuka on the power play doubling Carolina's advantage 3-1, with 15:52 remaining in the 2nd. Thunderbirds netminder Mario Cavaliere stopped any chance the Venom could muster in the 2nd, and with 2:23 left in the period, Dmitri Selyutin ripped home his second goal as a Thunderbirds on a find from James Farmer, giving Carolina a 4-1 lead going to the 3rd.

Across the last 20 minutes, the Thunderbirds controlled play and did not give the Venom many opportunities, finishing off a 4-1 victory. In the win, Salak and Farmer both tallied a pair of assists while Pestuka finished the night with a goal and an assist. Cavaliere picked up his 11th win this year saving 30 out of 31 shots.

The Thunderbirds and Venom meet for game two this weekend on Saturday evening in Winston-Salem. Puck drop is slated for 6:05 p.m. from the Fairgrounds Arena.

ATHENS ROCK LOBSTERS at COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS

MACDONALD'S THREE-POINT NIGHT PACES RIVER DRAGONS TO 4-1 WIN OVER ROCK LOBSTERS

Ryan Hunter Hits 100 Pro Points with GWG, Assist

by Tom Callahan

Columbus, GA - Justin MacDonald scored twice and added an assist while Ryan Hunter recorded his 100th professional point with the game-winning goal in a 4-1 Columbus River Dragons win over the Athens Rock Lobsters on Friday night.

Athens got on the board first early in the second period following a scramble in the River Dragons zone. During the play Columbus goaltender Matt Petizian lost his goal stick, and both teams were running around trying to make plays with the puck. Finally, the puck popped out on the stick of Matt Garcia who buried it for his second goal of the year at 2:01.

The lead was short lived however, as MacDonald buried a power play goal from the bottom of the right circle for his fifth of the year from Austin Daae and Ryan Hunter to tie the game at 1-1.

In the third, Hunter scored his 11th of the season at 11:11 to put Columbus ahead to stay. The River Dragons added empty-net goals from MacDonald and Alex Storjohann for the win.

Notes:

Hunter's goal was not only the game-winning goal but his 100th professional point.

Tonight's game was the first regulation win for the River Dragons in Columbus over Athens. Previously they had won in overtime and lost in a shootout.

MacDonald's three-point game was his second such effort of the season, following a three assist performance on December 27 against Blue Ridge.

Matt Petizian recorded 34 saves on the night and now has beaten Athens in regulation, overtime and a shootout.

The same two teams are back in action on Saturday night for Hometown Heroes Night. First Responders, Educators, Medical Personnel and more all receive a $2 per ticket discount at the Civic Center Box Office with ID. For more information visit RDraons.com.

Rock Lobsters Fall in Round One Against River Dragons

by Matteen Zibanejadrad

Columbus, GA - The Athens Rock Lobsters fell 4-1 to the Columbus River Dragons Friday night in the Columbus Civic Center.

It was Matt Garcia who opened up the scoring, converting a loose puck into a goal to put the Rock Lobsters up 1-0 two minutes into the second period.

However, Justin MacDonald netted on the power play three minutes later and the River Dragons never looked back.

Ryan Hunter scored at the midway point of the third period and that would be the winning goal at the end of the contest.

While the Rock Lobsters looked dangerous at both even strength and on the power play, but two empty-net goals from Columbus killed the game.

The Rock Lobsters (18-4-2, 48 pts) return to the Columbus Civic Center Saturday night for a 7:05 p.m. game against the River Dragons.

BLUE RIDGE BOBCATS at MONROE MOCCASINS

MONROE EDGES BLUE RIDGE IN THRILLING OVERTIME WIN

by Joseph Furtado

Monroe, LA - The Monroe Moccasins picked up a crucial 5-4 overtime victory against the Blue Ridge Bobcats in a nail-biter at the Civic Center on Friday night. The win snapped a two-game skid for Monroe and gave them a critical edge in the battle for the final playoff spot in the division.

The Bobcats struck first late in the opening period when Austin Bellefeuille buried a shot off a feed from Nicolas McHugh and Carson Andreoli, giving Blue Ridge a 1-0 lead heading into intermission.

The second period saw both teams ramp up the intensity, with Monroe quickly answering back. Frank Schumacher tied the game just over two minutes into the frame, recording his first of the season. Blue Ridge responded with two goals of their own, including a power-play tally from Justin Daly to take a 3-1 lead. However, Corey Cunningham brought the Moccasins back within one, scoring late in the period off a setup from Scott Coash.

The third period belonged to the Moccasins. Cunningham struck again on the power play at the 5:13 mark, knotting the game at 3-3. Just three minutes later, Hugo Koch gave the Moccasins their first lead of the night (4-3), finishing a play orchestrated by Samuel Hou Gustafsson.

Blue Ridge refused to go quietly, pulling their goaltender late in the third period. Daly notched his second goal of the game with 2:15 left, tying the game at 4-4 and sending the contest to overtime.

In the extra frame, it was Blake Anderson who delivered the heroics for Monroe, scoring the game-winner at 2:44 with an assist from Frank Schumacher, who finished with a goal and an assist to lead the way for the Moccasins. With the win, the Moccasins improve to 12-11-5-1-2, while the Bobcats fall to 14-10-4-1-0. Both teams will finish their final regular season game of the season tomorrow night at 7:00pm.

BINGHAMTON BLACK BEARS at MISSISSIPPI SEA WOLVES

Black Bears Fish Out Mullet, 5-1

by Jon Kliment

Biloxi, MS - The Mullet met up with the Black Bears inside Mississippi Coast Coliseum to kick off a three for three weekend. As the FPHL leaders pulled into town the Mullet knew the task was large in front of them and were going to have to find a way to execute.

Binghamton came out showing why they have first place in the FPHL this season to match with their Championship from last season. Kyle Stephan had his stick in the right place at the right time as Gavin Yates put a shot on net just 3:16 into the first period to go up 1-0. 58 seconds later Austin Thompson once again found a path behind Ed Coffey to give Binghamton a 2-0 edge. Zac Sirota added a third 3:06 later before Mississippi seemed to calm down and begin to find their defense.

The Mullet came out firing in period two as Carter Eha ripped a shot from the point that was deflected by Curtis Hansen and again by Noah Hippolyte-Smith past Connor MacAnanama just 2:08 into the period to bring Mississippi back to within two, 3-1.

The Black Bears found their spark again just 54 seconds into the third as Khaden Henry found the back of the net against Coffey to make it 4-1 and 3:56 later Sirota tucked home his second for the 5-1 win.

Coffey stopped 37 of 42 in the loss.

The Sea Wolves return tomorrow night for the Faith and Family night against these same Black Bears. Get your tickets on Ticketmaster or by stopping by the box office!

Black Bears Start off Road Trip Right

by Brooks Hill

Biloxi, MS - The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Mississippi Sea Wolves 5-1 on Friday night. Zac Sirota secured his first ever multi-goal game and received 1st star recognition.

You could have not asked for a better start to the road trip for the Black Bears. Binghamton hopped off the bus ready to play, right from the start. Kyle Stephan, Austin Thompson and Zac Sirota all scored within the first 7:20 of the game! Binghamton also started 10-0 in shots on goal. At the end of the first period, Binghamton was up 1-0.

In the second period, it was Mississippi who started hot, but to a smaller scale. Noah Hippolyte-Smith scored at the 2:08 and gave life to the building, but that is where the scoring stopped for the "Mullets". Connor McAnanama went on to save 22 of 23. Binghamton did not score in the middle frame but still led 3-1 after forty.

Khaden Henry was filling in for the injured CJ Stubbs, and on his first shift of the third period, was able to pot his seventh of the season. At 4:00 Zac Sirota was able to find the back of the net for the second time tonight. Binghamton was able to cruise to victory 5-1 down on the Gulf Coast

