Hat Tricks Fumble Lead, Fall in Shootout to Rockers, 6-5

December 6, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







Eli Rivers and Adam Kuhn both scored in the shootout, leading the Motor City Rockers to a 6-5 comeback victory over the Hat Tricks on Friday night at Big Boy Arena. The win marked the Rockers' first at home this season and extended their streak to three games while snapping Danbury's two-game winning streak.

Rivers clinched the shootout in the fourth round, while goaltender Ricardo Gonzalez anchored the Rockers with a stellar 52-save performance, including key stops in overtime to deny Danbury's five shots in the extra frame. Gonzalez, who also secured a shootout win last week, rebounded after a 6-2 loss to Danbury the last time the teams played (Oct. 19).

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.