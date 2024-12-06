Carolina Outlasts Baton Rouge, 2-1

Winston-Salem, NC - Two 1st period goals for the Carolina Thunderbirds were all they needed against the Baton Rouge Zydeco as Carolina beat Baton Rouge, 2-1, on Friday evening at the Fairgrounds Arena in front of 2,850 fans.

In front of the home crowd, Carolina (9-1-3) found its way on the scoreboard quickly. After Gus Ford found a puck in the slot and slid it to Roman Kraemer, Kraemer found Clay Keeley setting up for a one-timer from the top of the zone and he blasted it home putting the Thunderbirds ahead 1-0 at the 6:31 mark.

Baton Rouge (12-5-1) could not find an answer over the next few minutes, and with just over five minutes remaining in the 1st, Carolina struck again. Gordon Whalen sent a slap shot across the zone towards the back post where Jiri Pestuka was waiting and he tapped home his team leading eighth goal of the year doubling Carolina's advantage, 2-0.

The Thunderbirds took that lead into the 2nd period where neither side could capitalize on multiple opportunities. Both netminders, Boris Babik for Carolina, and Breandan Colgan for Baton Rouge, stopped everything their way keeping it a two-goal game going to the 3rd.

In the 3rd, Carolina spent nearly seven consecutive minutes on the penalty kill after Andrey Simonchyk was called for a five-minute major for boarding. With five seconds remaining on the penalty kill, Kevin Szabad snapped home his eighth goal of the year cutting the Thunderbirds advantage in half, 2-1, with 6:33 remaining in regulation. With 1:20 remaining, the Zydeco pulled their goalie bringing out the extra attacker, but the Thunderbirds withstood the late push from Baton Rouge and held on to win, 2-1.

Carolina has now won six straight games and go for the sweep tomorrow evening of Baton Rouge. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. on Saturday evening at the Fairgrounds Arena.

