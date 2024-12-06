Prowlers'' Hat Trick Downs Black Bears

December 6, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears fell to the Port Huron Prowlers 5-3 on Friday night. Port Huron's Tucker Scantlebury hat trick proved to be a hill to high to climb on the first of two matchups this weekend.

After a quick start from Binghamton in the first five minutes, outshooting Port Huron 7-0, the Prowlers were able to score on their first shot on goal. Tucker Scantlebury scored his first goal of the night, sixth overall, to begin the scoring. However, Binghamton would go on the power play, and Don Olivieri hammered one of his signature one-timers to tie the game. Tyson Kirkby recorded an assist on the Olivieri strike, marking his 200th FPHL point. The 1-1 score lasted about five minutes before Stefan Diezi recorded his first-ever goal as a Prowler. Port Huron led on the road 2-1 after 60 minutes.

Scantlebury made sure the visitors remained in the lead, as the forward tallied his second of the night just 1:48 into the second period. Binghamton had a quick response Kirkby, as Austin Thompson stole the puck from behind the Port Huron cage passing off the puck before the goaltender could locate it. While the Prowlers held a one-goal lead, Binghamton pressed but came up empty handed. Scantlebury was able to record his hat trick just as the power play expired at 11:45, extending the lead once again. The final goal of the period though came on the man-advantage for the Black Bears. Jesse Anderson scored his third of the year, in his second-straight game, narrowing the lead to 4-3.

Binghamton was unable to generate momentum to begin the third, as things turned from bad to worse. The Black Bears found themselves on the wrong end of a 5-on-3, needing to kill off a major penalty, and having three players in the sin bin. While Binghamton managed to complete a perfect night on the PK, they were unable to sustain offensive pressure in the period, until they went on the power play late. With Egbert pulled, the home team fired five shots on goal, all coming up empty-handed. A late ENG at horn earned Port Huron a 5-3 on the road on Friday night.

Hockey season is back! Call the Black Bears office at 607-722-7367 or stop into the third-floor hockey offices of Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Fans can secure their seat for all 28 home games next year and save up to 30% on tickets. Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtonblackbears.com and by following the Black Bears all year long on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok @BlackBearsFPHL.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.