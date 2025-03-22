Down 4-0, Flip the Switch, Win 7-4

March 22, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Watertown, NY - The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Watertown Wolves 7-4 on Saturday night. Binghamton trailed 0-4 after the first period but scored the final seven goals to complete the comeback.

The first 20 minutes were not exciting for the Black Bears. In the middle of the period, in a two-minute span, the Wolves scored three goals. Watertown finished the frame with a power play goal, and they led 4-0 against the defending champs, the largest deficit this season to start a game for Binghamton.

With that period in the gutter, Binghamton bounced back, beginning in the second. Gavin Yates scored early on the Black Bears first power play, giving the bench life. Two minutes later Nick Swain tallied his second goal of the season, cutting the Watertown lead down to two. On the second power play of the night, Dan Stone continued his offensive hot streak, rifling one past the goalie. Binghamton chipped away at the Watertown lead and after two periods, the Wolves led 4-3.

Once again, Binghamton was the benefactor of an early goal. This time Scott Ramaekers scored an unassisted goal 1:11 into the frame. After trailing 4-0 in the first, Binghamton climbed the mountain and tied the game at 4-4. They didn't stop there. Cam Clark scored his third goal of the weekend at 5:09, giving the Black Bears their first lead of the night. Swain grabbed the team an insurance goal and the evening was capped off with a Chris Mott empty-net goal. The Black Bears finish the night with seven unanswered goals as they storm back to win 7-4.

With Binghamton's 44th victory of the season, they have clinched home-ice advantage in the FPHL playoffs. They will be the #1 overall seed in the postseason.

