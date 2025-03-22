Wolves Fall to the Black Bears, 6-1

March 22, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Watertown Wolves News Release







Watertown, NY - With the Wolves trying to claw their way back into the third playoff spot in the Empire Division, the road doesn't get any easier this weekend with the Binghamton Black Bears visiting the Watertown Municipal Arena for two games.

The Wolves came into the evening trailing the Port Huron Prowlers by 5 points in the third place battle. For the Black Bears who have already clinched the Empire Division, it would be a chance to fine tune their already impressive offense and defense, as they prepare for another deep playoff run.

Binghamton came to Watertown with a very short bench because of suspensions and healthy scratches, but that didn't hurt their scoring effort as they would nab 5 goals in the first twenty minutes, and hold a 5-1 lead after one period.

Zac Sirota started the scoring at the 1:48 mark beating Wolves starter Breande Colgan making it 1-0, assisted by Nicholas Swain and Luke Dobles.

Watertown briefly tied the game at 1 each on a power play goal from Trevor Grasby. Assists on the goal belonged to Jimmy Lodge and Domenic Dell Civita, at the 3:58 mark.

The Black Bears didn't take long to jump back into the lead at the 5:30 mark with a goal from Christopher Mott, assisted by Anthony Bernardo and Cameron Clark.

At 7:42 Clark added to the Black Bears lead stretching the score to 3-1. Mott and Jesse Anderson got the helpers on the goal.

CJ Stubs was next to add his name to the list of Binghamton goal scorers at 17:16 of the period making the score 4-1.

At the 18:15 mark Nicholas Swain would extend the Black Bears lead to the 5-1 score at the break.

The Black Bears out shot Watertown 16-5 in the first. The only power play belonged to the Wolves and it would result in Watertown's lone goal in the period.

After a six goal first period, the scoring slowed down as neither team could light the lamp in the second twenty minutes. The Black Bears continued to outshoot Watertown, 8-5 in the period and now 24-10 for the first 40 minutes.

At 13:59 of the third, Cameron Clark added his second goal of the night extending the lead to 6-1 for the Black Bears, assisted by Christopher Mott and Jesse Anderson.

Binghamton outshot Watertown 37-21 for the game, and held on for the 6-1 win.

The Wolves and Black Bears will square off one more time in the regular season, tomorrow night at 7:30 here in Watertown.

