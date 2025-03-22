Game Preview: Hat Tricks vs. Dashers HC: March 22, 2025

March 22, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







LAST TIME OUT

The Hat Tricks cruised past the Dashers on Friday in a 9-0 decision at home for their third shutout win of the season. Danbury took a 2-0 lead into the second period before Chase Harwell scored three goals in less than 12 minutes for his first FPHL hat trick. Besides Harwell's barrage, Connor Woolley scored on a centering pass in the slot for his second goal of the game at 10:23 of the middle frame to put Danbury ahead, 4-0.

Danbury pressured Dashers goalie Parker Rutherford all night, outshooting the Dashers, 71-27, posting a franchise-high in shots for a game, including a 26-9 mark in the second. Jacob Ratcliffe scored at 1:32 of the third to build a seven-goal lead and finished with a goal and an assist.

Josh Labelle netted a rebound near the right post with 10:41 left in the third, extending Danbury's advantage to eight. Dylan Hullaby scored on the power play six minutes later, ripping home a cross-ice pass to cap off the second win in a row for the Hat Tricks.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

The Hat Tricks and the Dashers meet in the final game of their four-game season series on Saturday. Before Friday's showdown in Danbury, the two sides last faced off in a two-game series on Feb. 7-8 in Danbury and the Hat Tricks won both (5-2W, 7-2W).

On Feb. 7, Danbury clawed back from a 2-1 deficit, scoring four unanswered goals to finish the game and register its eighth come-from-behind win of the season. The following day, the Hat Tricks trailed 1-0 early in the first period but netted six goals in a row to win.

Before the teams' first two-game set this season, they had not met since Danbury's inaugural season in 2019-20. That season-Danville's last before returning this campaign-the Dashers won three of the four matchups by a combined seven goals.

In the series, Jacob Ratcliffe (2g, 4a) has a team-high six points for Danbury.

Conor McCollum (.964) is 2-0 and Frankie McClendon (39-for-41) also has a win.

For the Dashers, Zac Horn (1g, 1a) and Blake Siewertsen (2 assists) are the top contributors in the series. Parker Rutherford (.867) has two losses in two starts.

ABOUT THE DASHERS

The Dashers enter tonight's matchup in last place in the Empire Division. They are 2-43-3 with nine points, 24 behind HC Venom for sixth place, and have been eliminated from playoff contention.

The Dashers have won two games this season, Oct. 25 against Athens (3-1) and, the latest, Thursday at HC Venom (7-3W). Thursday snapped a 43-game losing streak that spanned 145 days. Despite the win, they have dropped 29 of their last 30 games and have been shut out seven times this season.

Since their loss to the Hat Tricks on Feb. 8, 15 games, the Dashers are 1-14 allowing 7.13 goals per game.

On March 4, the Dashers and former head coach Stephen Esau (0-17) mutually parted ways. Two days later, Paul Maclean was appointed as the team's new head coach. Maclean served the Dashers as an assistant coach in the 2018-19 season in his first FPHL coaching stop but was fired mid-season. Maclean coached Elmira, Watertown, Delaware, and Baton Rouge before this season.

The Dashers are led by Blake Siewertsen, who has team highs in points (23), goals (9) and assists (14).

Goaltender Parker Rutherford is 2-25-2 and has a 5.31 GAA. Jack Hudec has yet to start since joining the Dashers on March 13.

HAT TRICKS HEADLINES

The Hat Tricks have won 20 of their last 27 games (16-4-3-4) and hold points in 21 of the last 23 as they try to clinch the second seed in the Empire Division.

Saturday's contest marks the first of Danbury's three home games remaining in the regular season. The Hat Tricks next take on Binghamton on the road on Friday for the start of a home-and-home with the Black Bears.

On home ice, Danbury has won 13 of its last 15 contests, with its lone two losses against Port Huron (3-2OTL) on Feb. 28and HC Venom (5-4OTL) on March 8. It has scored 5.9 goals per game in those home victories, including a nine-game win streak stretching from Jan. 3-Feb. 22 that included two HC Venom home contests played in Danbury.

The Hat Tricks are 24-12-8-5 with 90 points and lead Port Huron by nine points for second place in the Empire Division.This season is the fifth in a row that Danbury has recorded 90 points.

Danbury has played well down the stretch going 5-1-2-1 over its last nine games (19 points). On the power play, it ranks third (24.5%) in the FPHL and is tied with Watertown for the second-most goals (49). The Hat Tricks have cashed in on the man advantage in eight of their previous nine contests.

Although Danbury's penalty kill is 10th in the league (77.8%) and is tied with Port Huron for the fourth-most goals allowed (45), it remains 70-for-80 (87.5%) across the last 17 games. The Hat Tricks have scored 12 shorthanded goals, two behind Binghamton for the league lead.

Gleb Bandurkin leads the Hat Tricks in points (54) and goals (28). Jacob Ratcliffe has a team-high 33 assists.

LARGEST MARGIN OF VICTORY THIS SEASON

Danbury's 9-0 win not only marked its third shutout of the season, but its largest margin of victory this year. The Hat Tricks eclipsed their prior mark set against HC Venom (10-4W) on Feb. 1 by three goals and had three six-goal wins before defeating the Dashers on Friday. The 10-4 victory against HC Venom was part of Danbury's season-long seven-game win streak as the Hat Tricks look to build on their two-game win streak Saturday.

HARWELL'S HISTORIC NIGHT

Chase Harwell registered his first-career hat trick on Friday, scoring three times in the second period. The second-year center added to Danbury's growing number of hat tricks this season, the team's fourth following Gleb Bandurkin's second-career hatty at Watertown (4-2W) on Feb. 21. Harwell has scored five combined goals in back-to-back games and has 12 over his past 10 outings.

TOP LINE IS A JUGGERNAUT

The Jonny Ruiz-Chase Harwell-Jacob Ratcliffe line has dominated during the past four games, combining for 20 points (9g, 11a). Ruiz, who's riding a six-game point streak (3-7-10), notched a season-high four assists on Friday. Harwell turned in Danbury's fourth hat trick of the season on Friday for a two-game goal streak (5) and has netted six over his past four outings. Ratcliffe holds two multi-point performances through the last four contests and has 14 this season.

THE MAN, THE MC, THE LEGEND

Conor McCollum dominated in the net on Friday, making 27 saves toward his fourth-career shutout. The second-year netminder logged his second shutout in his last five starts and has won in six of his last nine appearances (.925, 6-1-2). McCollum has 20 wins for the second straight season and is second in the FPHL in wins, eight behind Binghamton's Connor McAnanama.

LABELLE'S BEST SEASON YET

Josh Labelle scored on Friday for his 10th goal of the season. The fourth-year blueliner set a new individual single-season-best in goal-scoring, five games after reaching 100 FPHL assists. Labelle also has a single-season-high in points (41) and has tallied 40 for the first time in his professional career.

WOOLLEY THE WIZARD

Connor Woolley potted two goals on Friday, extending his goal streak (3) to three games. The Pawling, N.Y., forward recorded his second three-game goal streak of the season, the first also containing three goals from Nov. 29-Dec. 6. Woolley holds six goals over his last seven outings and five multi-goal performances in his career.

NOT OUT OF THE WOODS YET

Despite standing seven games from their fifth Commissioner's Cup playoff appearance, the Hat Tricks hold a nine-point lead over the Port Huron Prowlers for second place in the division and battle the Empire Division champion Binghamton Black Bears three more times during that stretch. Danbury is also tasked with winning its season series against Watertown, tied at five games, in its final meeting with the Wolves on April 12. In their final seven contests of last year's regular season, the Hat Tricks were 3-2-1-1.

ABOUT DANBURY HAT TRICKS:

The Danbury Hat Tricks are a professional hockey team based in Danbury, CT and compete in the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL). Since their founding in 2019, the 2023 Commissioner's Cup Champions have brought thrilling, fast-paced, and hard-hitting hockey to the Danbury Ice Arena, earning a reputation for their competitive spirit, electric atmosphere and strong community ties. The team is dedicated to providing an unforgettable game-day experience for fans of all ages while proudly representing the city of Danbury.

Off the ice, the Hat Tricks are committed to fostering connections within the local community through outreach programs with schools, businesses and charities. By developing top-tier hockey talent and growing the sport in the region, the Hat Tricks aim to bring the community together and deliver entertainment that leaves a lasting impact.

The 2025 Commissioner's Cup Playoffs start next month, and our playoff ticket package is on sale now! Lock in your seats for the full playoff run and save. A comprehensive postseason package is just $72-only $12 per ticket, a 35% discount. If any games are not played, you will receive a refund or a credit for the 2025-26 season. To purchase a playoff package, email herm@danburyhattricks.com or call 973-713-7547.

To stay up to date on all things Danbury Hat Tricks hockey, go to danburyhattricks.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok (@DanburyHatTricks).

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.