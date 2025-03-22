Carolina Drops Final Game against Columbus, 5-2

March 22, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Winston-Salem, NC - The Carolina Thunderbirds fell to the Columbus River Dragons, 5-2, on Saturday night at the Fairground Arena in front of 3,156 fans.

Carolina (35-10-4) struck first midway through the 1st period. Jiri Pestuka netted his second goal of the weekend giving the Thunderbirds a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes. In the second, Columbus (29-13-4) scored three unanswered goals within six minutes to propel the River Dragons in front, 3-1, with less than seven minutes remaining in the middle frame.

Gus Ford cut the deficit to one with 2:12 left in the 2nd period, swatting home his own rebound, making it a 3-2 game going to the 3rd period.

Across the final 20 minutes, Columbus netted a shorthanded goal and Ryan Hunter capped off the 5-2 win with his first goal of the weekend with 10:27 left in regulation, handing the Thunderbirds their 10th loss of the season.

Carolina is back in action tomorrow afternoon against the Blue Ridge Bobcats in Wytheville, Virginia. Puck drop is set for 4:05 p.m. from the Hitachi Energy Arena.

