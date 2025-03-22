Wickline Powers Dragons over Carolina

March 22, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - Cody Wickline scored twice to help propel the Columbus River Dragons to a 5-2 win over the Carolina Thunderbirds on Saturday night.

With the win, the River Dragons earned a weekend split and are now a single point from cementing a berth in the Commissioners Cup Playoffs.

Wickline's first goal of the night came via a five-on-three power play as he tipped in a Nolan Slachetka pass at 13:17 of the second period, a goal that would hold up as the game winner. Wickline also added insurance with a shorthanded marker at 7:25 of the third period.

Alexander Jmaeff, Alex Storjohann and Ryan Hunter also added singles in the win for Columbus. Matt Petizian made 35 saves for the victory.

Notes:

Columbus is now one point from clinching a playoff berth in the Commissioners Cup Playoffs.

Gus Ford's goal was his 30th of the season, making him the 6th FPHL player to hit that mark this season.

After failing to convert on a pair of five-on-three power play chances on Friday night, Columbus took just 35 seconds to score on Saturday's chance. Those two power plays were the only ones Columbus would see in the game.

The River Dragons return home for a three-game set against the HC Venom Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Columbus Civic Center. Tickets are available for all remaining River Dragons home games at the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.