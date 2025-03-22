Hat Tricks Strike Four Times in Third, Take Down Dashers, 6-3

March 22, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY -The Hat Tricks scored four goals in the third period to defeat the Dashers, 6-3, at the Danbury Ice Arena on Saturday to sweep the season series, 4-0, and secure all nine points this week.

The Hat Tricks again started fast offensively as they did in the first game of the weekend series, firing 21 shots on Dashers goalie Parker Rutherford in the opening period. Danbury's continuous time in the offensive zone paid off as Vadim Frolov scored backdoor at 1:45 to give Danbury a 1-0 lead.

Nearly four minutes later, co-head coach Jonny Ruiz cashed in on the Hat Tricks' first power play opportunity and backhanded the second goal of the game to double the advantage.

The Dashers countered with a shorthanded goal at 5:44 of the second. Quinn O'Reilly's wrist shot on an odd-man rush trimmed Danbury's lead to 2-1.

Inside the first minute of the third, the Hat Tricks restored their two-goal lead. Chase Harwell put the Hat Tricks ahead, 3-1, on Ruiz's cross-slot pass 18 seconds into the frame. Ruiz then slipped home his second goal of the night 20 seconds later to make it a 4-1 contest. Ruiz has three multi-goal performances over his last nine games.

Former Hat Tricks forward Jhuwon Davis brought the Dashers to within two, 4-2, on a rebound off the rush at 2:25 of the third. Dylan Hullaby's snapshot inside the left circle at 8:48 tallied Danbury's fifth goal and his 10th of the season.

With just less than 3 ÃÂ½ minutes left, Danbury's penalty kill survived a five-on-three as Zach Pamaylaon and Josh Labelle were hit with goalie interference and delay of game calls. The Dashers, however, converted just as the man advantage expired when Blake Siewertsen buried a goal to make it a two-goal game again at 5-3 with about four minutes remaining.

The Hat Tricks potted their final goal of the contest with 20 seconds remaining. Gleb Bandurkin controlled his own rebound in the slot and fed Aleksandr Vasilyev above the crease.

Frankie McClendon stopped 25 shots to improve to 9-1-1. The ninth-year goalie has won in seven straight starts and has his most victories since the 2022-23 season as a member of Danbury's Commissioner's Cup team.

Up next, the Hat Tricks battle the Binghamton Black Bears on the road on Friday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.