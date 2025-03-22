Bobcats Bounce Back, Re-Tie Zydes for 4th with 2-1 Win

WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats bounced back in a big way, battening down the hatches and holding on for a 2-1 win over the Baton Rouge Zydeco on Saturday night at Hitachi Energy Arena. The win pulled the Bobcats back into a tie in the point column for 4th place in the Continental Division with Baton Rouge, with the Zydeco still clinging to the overall win tiebreaker.

Both teams played as tight checking hockey as they had throughout the entire season series in the finale of it, leaving little to no time or space for either side through the first period and a half. Both teams combined for just 20 shots through the opening 20 minutes.

The Blue Ridge man advantage proved to be the difference on the night, as a pair of second period power play goals propelled the Bobcats to the 2-1 victory.

Daniel Klinecky created time and space and saucered a pass to Mike Mercurio, who let loose a heat seeking missle of a one-timer past Sammy Bernard and into the back of the net to finally break the seal after 34:28 of scoreless hockey.

4:16 later, Nick McHugh banked a pass off a Zydeco defender in front of the net and past Bernard to double the Blue Ridge lead going into the second intermission.

The Zydes would outshoot the 'Cats 16-9 in the final frame and converted once on their own power play with a goal from Scott Shorrock, but Greg Hussey stood tall in goal to close the door. The veteran netminder stopped 37 of 38 Baton Rouge shots on the night to earn the win and the game's third star.

Klinecky, who assisted on both Blue Ridge goals, earned second star, while Mercurio's goal and assist effort netted him first star.

With at least a point tomorrow afternoon against the Carolina Thunderbirds, the Bobcats could move into sole possession of 4th place in the Continental Division. The puck drops on Kids Day Sunday presented by Aschenbach Automotive at 4:05 p.m., with doors at Hitachi Energy Arena opening at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are available by calling 276-335-2100 or visiting blueridgebobcats.com/tickets. Kids under 12 receive free admission (at arena box office only).

