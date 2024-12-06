Prowlers Knock off Black Bears in Binghamton

The Port Huron Prowlers knocked off the Binghamton Black Bears 5-3 at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena on December 6. The opening puck drop got pushed back 30 minutes due to travel troubles for the Prowlers but they got on the board first.

"It was a nightmare of a ride from the bus breaking down to having to rent cars to getting here 10 minutes before we had to step on the ice," said Prowlers assistant coach Alex Johnson. "I think the boys really banded together. Sometimes, this stuff really brings you together and when your back's against the wall, you just go out there and play and that's what we did. It felt amazing to get the win tonight."

Following Binghamton pressure to begin, Johnson found Tucker Scantlebury for a one-timer to open the scoring on Port Huron's first shot. The Black Bears responded just over two minutes later when Donald Olivieri unloaded a power play one-timer.

Late in the period, Austin Fetterly one-handed the puck ahead and Stefan Diezi chased it down before beating Nolan Egbert five hole on the breakaway and the Prowlers went to the intermission in front.

Less than two minutes into the second, Scantlebury stepped out from behind the Binghamton net and found a hole to slide the puck through Egbert for his second of the game. Less than two minutes later, a turnover behind the Port Huron net allowed Austin Thompson to find Tyson Kirkby in the slot. He pulled his team back within one with his 200th career point.

Later in the frame, it was Scantlebury's turn again. Ludwig Thellström broke his stick on a shot attempt from the point but the puck eventually found its way to Scantlebury who put it in the wide-open net for the Prowlers' first hat trick of the season.

"The win is what matters," Scantlebury said. "Kudos to my linemates, they made a couple good plays, [like Thellström] there on the last one getting the shot through."

The Black Bears' power play got them within a goal again as Jesse Anderson scored to make it 4-3 heading into the third.

In the final frame, Port Huron got five-straight minutes of man-advantage time but couldn't convert. Then, with under three to play, Alex Johnson went to the box and had to watch Reid Cooper stop seven shots over the two minutes but the Prowlers killed it off. Daniel Chartrand hit the empty net just before time expired.

"I knew the boys would come through [on the penalty kill]," Johnson said. "That game meant a lot to us with what we went through to get here. I'm thankful to them for killing off that penalty."

The game featured three fights and a pair of match penalties as it was chippy throughout.

Scantlebury's hat trick got him first-star honors. Johnson dished out three assists and was the game's third star. Cooper got his first FPHL win with a 29-save performance. The Prowlers got their first win outside of Michigan this season.

Kirkby had a goal and an assist while Egbert stopped 16 shots in the loss.

Port Huron gets a full night's rest before a December 7 rematch at 7 P.M. That game can be found live on the PHP Network YouTube channel.

