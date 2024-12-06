Before the Black Bears vs Port Huron

December 6, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

BINGHAMTON- This weekend the Black Bears and Prowlers will meet for the third and fourth times this season. This will be the final time the Prowlers make the long trip to the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. The final two matchups for these squads will both take place in McMorran Arena. The prior meetings of these two teams was highlighted by goalie Connor McAnanama, who cruised to his second shutout of the season. The last time before that game was a much closer contest as the Black Bears needed extra time to down the Prowlers in a fiery back-and-forth thriller.

The Black Bears are home this weekend for both games after a very successful Thanksgiving week, in which their division lead grew. They first clashed with the Hat Tricks and were able to pull out a 3-2 victory thanks to a two-goal performance from Khaden Henry. The team then traveled to Watertown for a heavy-weight matchup with the Wolves. It was Austin Thompson's late short-handed heroics that propelled the Black Bears to victory. Finally, when the team came back home on Saturday, they brought an offensive barrage in which they scored nine goals, sealing the deal on a perfect nine-point week. The Black Bears enter this matchup 13-2-1, good for first in the Empire division with 37 points.

The Prowlers make their return to Binghamton after a tough weekend at home in which they lost both games to the Danbury Hat Tricks. The first night was close but a third-period Danbury goal broke the tie and Port Huron was unable to find the equalizer. The next night saw the Port Huron offense unable to find their groove against Connor McCollum, and the Hat Tricks defense as they were only able to deposit two goals. The Prowlers come into this matchup 6-8-2, fourth in the Empire Division, with 18 points.

Players To Watch

Black Bears - Khaden Henry (F) - Henry returned from the injured reserve this past week and put on a show. Friday saw Henry notch the first and second goal of the game both in the first period. Henry's shot is one that garners respect as he is able to get pucks on net in a hurry. The Black Bears have been looking for production from the young guys and Henry has certainly provided it.

Black Bears - Kyle Stephan (F) - Stephan has been one of the focal points for this Black Bears offense and his absence during most of last week was a painful one. Contributing five goals and seven assists, Stephan proves his value night-in and night-out. He was the overtime hero against the Prowlers during the team's first meeting and will look to get on the score sheet once again this weekend.

Prowlers - Dan Chartrand (F) - While Chartrand's stats may not jump out at first glance, the third-year forward is progressing at a great pace. With five goals this season, he is one away from tying his mark last year, and he is halfway to eclipsing a new career best in the categories. Chartrand was the reason for overtime in the first meeting as he tallied two goals in the contest, with one being the late equalizer.

Series Statistic

The Black Bears' offense was electric in Saturday's win over the Wolves. The team recorded nine goals from eight different players, with four of them being on the power play. This comes after two straight low-scoring affairs in which the Black Bears were able to get just enough to ensure victory. The team will look to keep the offensive explosion going as they face off against a Port Huron team that is used to tight, low-scoring games.

Schedule

December 6, 7:00 at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena (Binghamton NY.)

December 7, 7:00 at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena (Binghamton NY.)

You can watch both games on the Binghamton Black Bears YouTube channel.

