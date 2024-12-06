Dragons' Win Streak Ends at Three

The Columbus River Dragons modest win streak ended at three games following a 3-1 loss to the Mississippi Sea Wolves on Friday night.

The River Dragons managed to jump out to an early lead on a power play goal from Kirk Underwood. The Columbus captain stepped into a slap shot from the right point that beat Sea Wolves goaltender Ed Coffey at 6:36 with an assist to Hunter Bersani.

In the second, Mississippi tied the game on a Blake Keller goal at 5:06. They took the lead 4:03 into the third period on a Brendan Hussey goal, which would stand up for the game winner. Sam Turner's empty net goal secured the win with just over 28 seconds remaining.

The same two teams will rematch in Columbus on Saturday night at 7:05 pm ET. Tickets for all River Dragons home games are on sale now through the Columbus Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

