Bobcats Add Reinforcements to Defensive Core

WYTHEVILLE, VA - Today the Blue Ridge Bobcats, proud members of the FPHL, bolstered their blue line and beefed up the back end with a pair of moves on the Aschenbach Automotive Group Transaction Tracker.

The team has activated defenseman Filip Hlavac from loan and signed D Josh Slegers to a 4-game PTO.

Hlavac, a 6'3" 196lb native of Ostrava, CZE comes to the Bobcats after initially signing with the club over the summer before beginning the season in the SPHL. In an 8 game stint between the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs and Quad City Storm, the 21-year-old posted an assist and registered 12 shots on goal. Hlavac's overseas pro experience is highlighted by his time with HC Poruba of the Czech 2 league, widely regarded as one of the highest professional levels in Europe where he put up 18 points (3 goals, 15 assists) in 2023-24.

Slegers, a 6'3" 195lb native of Simcoe, Ontario, CAN was a part of the Bobcats training camp roster and suited up with the club for a pair of exhibition contests on October 11th and 12th before beginning the season with the Delhi Flames of the OSHL where he recorded an assist and 12 penalty minutes.

Additionally, the Bobcats have placed F Savva Smirnov on loan to the SPHL's Quad City Storm, and to make room on the active roster, D Garrett Johnson has been traded to the Baton Rouge Zydeco for future considerations. The Bobcats would like to thank Garrett for his contributions to the club and community, and wish him the best in his future endeavors.

The Bobcats begin a 5-game road trip this weekend with their first-ever visit to Akins Ford Arena to battle the Athens Rock Lobsters and a 3 game set with the first place Baton Rouge Zydeco next weekend. The team returns "Home for the Hockeydays" on December 21st to host the rival Carolina Thunderbirds for Ugly Sweater/teddy Bear Toss Night. The first 1000 fans through the doors of Hitachi Energy Arena for that night's 7:30 PM puck drop receive a free Christmas team photo poster, and can have it signed by the players at a special postgame autograph session. Tickets are available by calling 276-335-2100 or visiting blueridgebobcats.com/tickets.

