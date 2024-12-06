Athens Rock Lobsters Home Opener Postponed Due to Arena Certification Issue

December 6, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







Athens, GA - The Athens Rock Lobsters' much-anticipated home opener, originally scheduled for December 6th and 7th, has been postponed due to an unexpected denial of the arena's Certificate of Occupancy. The news was delivered to the hockey organization at 2 p.m. on December 6th, just hours before the first puck drop.

The games will be rescheduled, and all tickets purchased will remain valid for future games. Fans are encouraged to hold on to their tickets as the organization works to provide updates on the revised schedule.

The Rock Lobsters are actively collaborating with The Classic Center, which oversees the arena, to resolve the issue. Paul Cramer, Executive Director of The Classic Center, has confirmed that additional inspections are scheduled for Monday and Wednesday next week. These inspections are critical to ensuring the venue can meet safety and regulatory standards for upcoming games, including the matches planned for December 12th and 13th.

In a statement, the Rock Lobsters expressed gratitude to their fans, sponsors, and partners, acknowledging the immense effort that went into preparing for the home opener. "Our staff has worked tirelessly to organize vendors, sponsors, partners, both hockey teams, and game day staff. This news is devastating, but we remain committed to ensuring a successful and exciting future for the Rock Lobsters," the organization said.

The team also shared their hope for a positive outcome from next week's inspections. "Since early February 2024, we've been working toward this moment - to bring everyone under one roof to celebrate all we've accomplished together. While we cannot control everything as tenants of the arena, we are planning for a bright future and will keep our fans informed every step of the way."

The Rock Lobsters extended their thanks to their loyal fans and customers for their patience and understanding during this unexpected setback. Despite the challenges, the organization is optimistic and focused on delivering an unforgettable experience for their supporters in the near future.

For further updates, fans are encouraged to follow the Athens Rock Lobsters on social media and their official website.

