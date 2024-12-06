FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

PORT HURON PROWLERS at BINGHAMTON BLACK BEARS

Prowlers Hat Trick Downs Black Bears

by Brooks Hill

Binghamton, NY - The Binghamton Black Bears fell to the Port Huron Prowlers 5-3 on Friday night. Port Huron's Tucker Scantlebury hat trick proved to be a hill to high to climb on the first of two matchups this weekend.

After a quick start from Binghamton in the first five minutes, outshooting Port Huron 7-0, the Prowlers were able to score on their first shot on goal. Tucker Scantlebury scored his first goal of the night, sixth overall, to begin the scoring. However, Binghamton would go on the power play, and Don Olivieri hammered one of his signature one-timers to tie the game. Tyson Kirkby recorded an assist on the Olivieri strike, marking his 200th FPHL point. The 1-1 score lasted about five minutes before Stefan Diezi recorded his first-ever goal as a Prowler. Port Huron led on the road 2-1 after 60 minutes.

Scantlebury made sure the visitors remained in the lead, as the forward tallied his second of the night just 1:48 into the second period. Binghamton had a quick response Kirkby, as Austin Thompson stole the puck from behind the Port Huron cage passing off the puck before the goaltender could locate it. While the Prowlers held a one-goal lead, Binghamton pressed but came up empty handed. Scantlebury was able to record his hat trick just as the power play expired at 11:45, extending the lead once again. The final goal of the period though came on the man-advantage for the Black Bears. Jesse Anderson scored his third of the year, in his second-straight game, narrowing the lead to 4-3.

Binghamton was unable to generate momentum to begin the third, as things turned from bad to worse. The Black Bears found themselves on the wrong end of a 5-on-3, needing to kill off a major penalty, and having three players in the sin bin. While Binghamton managed to complete a perfect night on the PK, they were unable to sustain offensive pressure in the period, until they went on the power play late. With Egbert pulled, the home team fired five shots on goal, all coming up empty-handed. A late ENG at horn earned Port Huron a 5-3 on the road on Friday night.

Prowlers Knock Off Black Bears in Binghamton

by Will Wiegelman

Binghamton, NY - The Port Huron Prowlers knocked off the Binghamton Black Bears 5-3 at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena on December 6. The opening puck drop got pushed back 30 minutes due to travel troubles for the Prowlers but they got on the board first.

"It was a nightmare of a ride from the bus breaking down to having to rent cars to getting here 10 minutes before we had to step on the ice," said Prowlers assistant coach Alex Johnson. "I think the boys really banded together. Sometimes, this stuff really brings you together and when your back's against the wall, you just go out there and play and that's what we did. It felt amazing to get the win tonight."

Following Binghamton pressure to begin, Johnson found Tucker Scantlebury for a one-timer to open the scoring on Port Huron's first shot. The Black Bears responded just over two minutes later when Donald Olivieri unloaded a power play one-timer.

Late in the period, Austin Fetterly one-handed the puck ahead and Stefan Diezi chased it down before beating Nolan Egbert five hole on the breakaway and the Prowlers went to the intermission in front.

Less than two minutes into the second, Scantlebury stepped out from behind the Binghamton net and found a hole to slide the puck through Egbert for his second of the game. Less than two minutes later, a turnover behind the Port Huron net allowed Austin Thompson to find Tyson Kirkby in the slot. He pulled his team back within one with his 200th career point.

Later in the frame, it was Scantlebury's turn again. Ludwig Thellström broke his stick on a shot attempt from the point but the puck eventually found its way to Scantlebury who put it in the wide-open net for the Prowlers' first hat trick of the season.

"The win is what matters," Scantlebury said. "Kudos to my linemates, they made a couple good plays, [like Thellström] there on the last one getting the shot through."

The Black Bears' power play got them within a goal again as Jesse Anderson scored to make it 4-3 heading into the third.

In the final frame, Port Huron got five-straight minutes of man-advantage time but couldn't convert. Then, with under three to play, Alex Johnson went to the box and had to watch Reid Cooper stop seven shots over the two minutes but the Prowlers killed it off. Daniel Chartrand hit the empty net just before time expired.

"I knew the boys would come through [on the penalty kill]," Johnson said. "That game meant a lot to us with what we went through to get here. I'm thankful to them for killing off that penalty."

The game featured three fights and a pair of match penalties as it was chippy throughout.

Scantlebury's hat trick got him first-star honors. Johnson dished out three assists and was the game's third star. Cooper got his first FPHL win with a 29-save performance. The Prowlers got their first win outside of Michigan this season.

Kirkby had a goal and an assist while Egbert stopped 16 shots in the loss.

Port Huron gets a full night's rest before a December 7 rematch at 7 P.M. That game can be found live on the PHP Network YouTube channel.

BATON ROUGE ZYDECO at CAROLINA THUNDERBIRDS

Carolina Outlasts Baton Rouge, 2-1

Thunderbirds hang on to take three points after late push from Zydeco

by Brendan Reilly

Winston-Salem, NC - Two 1st period goals for the Carolina Thunderbirds were all they needed against the Baton Rouge Zydeco as Carolina beat Baton Rouge, 2-1, on Friday evening at the Fairgrounds Arena in front of 2,850 fans.

In front of the home crowd, Carolina (9-1-3) found its way on the scoreboard quickly. After Gus Ford found a puck in the slot and slid it to Roman Kraemer, Kraemer found Clay Keeley setting up for a one-timer from the top of the zone and he blasted it home putting the Thunderbirds ahead 1-0 at the 6:31 mark.

Baton Rouge (12-5-1) could not find an answer over the next few minutes, and with just over five minutes remaining in the 1st, Carolina struck again. Gordon Whalen sent a slap shot across the zone towards the back post where Jiri Pestuka was waiting and he tapped home his team leading eighth goal of the year doubling Carolina's advantage, 2-0.

The Thunderbirds took that lead into the 2nd period where neither side could capitalize on multiple opportunities. Both netminders, Boris Babik for Carolina, and Breandan Colgan for Baton Rouge, stopped everything their way keeping it a two-goal game going to the 3rd.

In the 3rd, Carolina spent nearly seven consecutive minutes on the penalty kill after Andrey Simonchyk was called for a five-minute major for boarding. With five seconds remaining on the penalty kill, Kevin Szabad snapped home his eighth goal of the year cutting the Thunderbirds advantage in half, 2-1, with 6:33 remaining in regulation. With 1:20 remaining, the Zydeco pulled their goalie bringing out the extra attacker, but the Thunderbirds withstood the late push from Baton Rouge and held on to win, 2-1.

Carolina has now won six straight games and go for the sweep tomorrow evening of Baton Rouge. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. on Saturday evening at the Fairgrounds Arena.

Zydeco Nearly Make Comeback, Fall 2-1 to Thunderbirds

by Andy Poetzinger

Winston-Salem, NC - After a 15-hour road trip from Baton Rouge to Winston-Salem, the Zydeco were prepared to take on the charging Carolina Thunderbirds for the first of only two meetings this season. It was a much sought after meeting between two of the top teams in the Continental Division.

The Thunderbirds broke the ice 6:31 into the game when Clay Keeley ripped a shot from the point that beat a screened Breandan Colgan over the glove. With about 5 minutes to go in the period, Gordon Whalen's shot from the near blueline was redirected by Jiri Pestuka for his 8th of the year.

The second period was scoreless but saw the Zydeco Penalty Kill start to get back on the right track. They killed off a 5 on 3 at the end of the 2nd and beginning of the 3rd to start turning the tides in the Zydeco favor.

Even still, the Thunderbirds played the Zydeco hard and refused to allow any opportunities from between the dots. Most of the Zydeco chances were from the outside during the game. At the end of a five-minute powerplay, the Zydeco finally came through with a Kevin Szabad Powerplay goal and the "Comeback Kids" were back at it again.

The Zydeco continued to generate chances but were held off the scoreboard. The best chance came with under 50 seconds left to go in the game, Shane Haggerty found the puck on his stick right in front of the net. Babik got most of the shot off his shoulder, deflected off Elijah Wilson and rolled to the goal line and seemed to nearly cross the goal line. The call on the ice was no goal, and after video review was determined as no goal.

Time would run out on the Zydeco and what turned out to be quite a hockey game between these two top teams in the FPHL. Carolina would win the game by a score of 2-1.

Jackson Bond left tonight's game with an upper body injury, it is unclear whether he will return tomorrow or not.

Baton Rouge's record will drop to 12-5-0-1 and will finish this two-game set against Carolina tomorrow night. You can catch the game on YouTube with puck drop is at 5:05pm CT, and pre-game show starts at 4:40pm CT.

DANBURY HAT TRICKS at MOTOR CITY ROCKERS

Rockers Never Say Die is 6-5 Shootout Win

by Brady Beedon

Fraser, MI - Two is a fluke, three is a streak.

The Motor City Rockers would not go away Friday night, as the Rockers take a come from behind shootout win over the Danbury Hat Tricks.

The evening started off on the right foot for Motor City, when Cody Oakes buried a short handed goal just 2:24 into the game to give the Rockers the early edge.

Motor City would add on to their early lead when Tristin Wells tipped one in for his fourth goal of the year, bringing the Rockers advantage to 2-0.

Then Danbury flipped a switch.

Longtime Hat Trick captain and leading point scorer Jonny Ruiz scored with 29 seconds left in the 1st period to send the game to the first intermission 2-1 Rockers.

It was just 36 seconds into the second period when Danbury's Vadim Frolov tied the game poking in a rebound.

Then 11 seconds later, Connor Wolley would give the Hat Tricks their first lead at 3-2.

Later in the second period, Hat Trick forward Gleb Bandurkin found the back of the net for his fifth goal of the season, bringing the Danbury lead to 4-2.

Motor City's Eli Rivers would flip the script on Danbury, scoring in the final minute of the second period to bring the Rocker deficit to one heading into the final frame.

It wouldn't take long for Motor City to tie it up in the final period, when TJ Sneath scored on the powerplay to even the score at four.

After seven minutes of tight checking hockey, a cross crease pass would find Danbury's leading goal scorer Aleksandr Gamzatov, as he found the back of the net to take the air out of Big Boy Arena, regaining the Hat Trick lead at 5-4.

Danbury maintained the lead until the 16:44 mark of the 3rd period, when Danbury's Chase Harwell was called for tripping, opening the door for the Rockers.

It would take a minute and 54 seconds of the two minute minor, but Rockers head coach and defensemen Jameson Milam unleashed a furious slap shot that snuck under the bar to tie at five aside.

"I knew I had to get a shot to the net quickly before [Harwell] came out of the box" said Milam. "I would've liked to have taken a one-timer, I didn't get the opportunity. So what happened was I dragged myself out of probably getting my shot blocked and into them getting out of the shooting lanes."

The goal would send it to the overtime period, where neither side could convert an opportunity, sending Motor City to a shootout for the third time this season.

In the first round Danbury's Connor Wooley would go five hole on Rocker goalie Ricky Gonzalez, getting the Hat Tricks on the board.

After TJ Sneath and Josh Colten were denied in the shootout in the first and second rounds respectively, Ricky Gonzalez kept the game alive by denying Danburys Frolov and Aleksandr Vasilyev, setting a score or go home shot for Motor City's Adam Kuhn.

Kuhn, with the game on the line, calmly beat Danbury goalie Andrew LoRusso to keep the shootout alive.

In the extra round, Gonzalez stood tall yet again when he stonewalled Danbury's Zachary Pamaylaon.

Eli Rivers hopped over the boards for Motor City, with a third straight win on the line for Motor City. Rivers, unphased by the pressure, was able to pick the top right corner of the net, giving Motor City their third win in as many games.

With the game winning goal, Rivers leads the Rockers with 10 on the season.

"A lot of it is the confidence this group has given me," said Rivers on his strong start. "I was given a lot of opportunities right when I came in playing with some great linemates in Sneath and [Carson] Baptiste."

Milam was pleased with the effort his team showed in the come from behind victory.

"Things don't always go our way, we don't always get the right bounces," said Milam. "We find a way and we battle all the way through. When teams are willing to do that game in and game out, you're going to be able to get more wins on straight up grit alone."

The Rockers and Hat Tricks will rematch Saturday night at Big Boy Arena when the puck drops at 7:05 pm.

COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS at MISSISSIPPI SEA WOLVES

Sea Wolves Sleigh River Dragons on Holiday Game, 3-1

by Jon Kliment

Biloxi, MS - The Sea Wolves met up with the River Dragons for the fifth time this season still seeking their first victory over their foe from Georgia. With nine matchups throughout the season the pressure is on for Mississippi to accomplish points.

The River Dragons were able to take advantage of an early power play off a set face off play as Kirk Underwood ripped one past Ed Coffey at 6:36 of the first period to give Columbus the 1-0 lead.

In a game that saw a number of shots but limited opportunities the Sea Wolves found the back of the net in period two as Blake Keller took a Philip Wong pass right in front of the net and put it five hole against William Lavalliere to tie it up at 1-1 at 5:06 of the second period.

The Sea Wolves finally got a lead in the third period as Brendan Hussey cashed in for the second game in a row against Columbus 4:03 into the third period. Though the game continued back and forth it was Sam Turner with a 175-foot bomb from the defensive zone at an empty net to make it a 3-1 victory for the Sea Wolves.

Coffey stopped 36 of 37 in the win, his second of the season.

Mississippi heads to Georgia tomorrow to complete the home and home. Follow along on Youtube at 7:05pm.

DRAGONS WIN STREAK ENDS AT THREE

by Tom Callahan

Biloxi, MS - The Columbus River Dragons modest win streak ended at three games following a 3-1 loss to the Mississippi Sea Wolves on Friday night.

The River Dragons managed to jump out to an early lead on a power play goal from Kirk Underwood. The Columbus captain stepped into a slap shot from the right point that beat Sea Wolves goaltender Ed Coffey at 6:36 with an assist to Hunter Bersani.

In the second, Mississippi tied the game on a Blake Keller goal at 5:06. They took the lead 4:03 into the third period on a Brendan Hussey goal, which would stand up for the game winner. Sam Turner's empty net goal secured the win with just over 28 seconds remaining.

The same two teams will rematch in Columbus on Saturday night at 7:05 pm ET. Tickets for all River Dragons home games are on sale now through the Columbus Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

MONROE MOCCASINS at DASHERS of DANVILLE

Moccasins Strangle Dashers in Gill's Debut

by Devin Dobek

Danville, IL - Into the second quarter of the season, the Dashers looked to bounce back with a weekend set against the Monroe Moccasins. In a back and forth game that came down to the wire, Scott Coash's late goal proved to be the difference in yet another devastating Dashers loss. Monroe's 3rd coach of the season Gary Gill earned his first win behind the bench in his season debut.

Period one began with both teams flying around. Scoring chances were exchanged on both sides, but no one could cash in through the first half of the frame. Corey Cunningham opened the scoring with just over 8 minutes in the first with a five-hole breakaway goal. The Dashers came right back with a Jacob Gagnon rip over the shoulder of Kuhn to make it 1 a side. A back and forth first period concluded with the game tied.

Period two felt like period one until the midway point. Monroe began to control the zone and pepper Wahlgren, and eventually were rewarded with a Frank Steinway tally. Less than 6 minutes later, Blake Anderson added another on the powerplay to extend the margin to 2. However, a deflated Dasher group found some quick life with Brandon Stojcevski's 8th of the season just 25 seconds later. The two teams began to get more physical with some pushing and shoving. Monroe had 13 of their previous games decided by 1 goal, and were no stranger to the pressure. At the end of 2, it was 3-2 Moccasins.

It was yet another high stakes third period for the Danville boys. On the ropes trailing by a goal, Monroe controlled the tempo for the first half of the frame. Trygve Many Guns continued to stir the pot in front of the net, warranting a consistent series of extracurriculars between the two sides. A fortunate rebound off a Brad Denney shot was pounded home by Stojcevski and the Dashers tied the contest at 3. The next goal would carry a lot of weight, and Dashers enforcer Thomas Murphy answered the bell. 40 seconds after the equalizer, a Monroe D-zone turnover allowed Gagnon to find Murphy in front of the crease to wrist home his first of the season and give the Dashers their first lead of the night at 4-3. In the under 5 media timeout, AJ Tesoriero brought his group in for a tight hug. Family had been the identity for the Dashers all season, and they were minutes away from snapping an 11 game slide. The building came alive, but the hockey gods had other ideas. Lester Brown took a bad delay of game penalty and you could feel the energy shift. On the ensuing powerplay, the Dashers began to park the bus. A screened shot from Frank Schumacher was tipped home by Many Guns to tie the game with 3 minutes left. A collective groan could be heard from the Dasher faithful, reading this script too many times before. 1:03 later, Monroe took the lead on a deflection goal in front by Scott Coash. Everyone's jaw hit the ground in shock. The Dashers couldn't make a miracle, and fell for the twelfth straight time.

The Dashers fall to 1-12-2, as the Moccasins improve to 7-7-4. The two teams will square off for an action packed night once again tomorrow at 7:05 CST inside the David Palmer Arena.

BLUE RIDGE BOBCATS at ATHENS ROCK LOBSTERS

Rock Lobster Opener Postponed

The Athens Rock Lobsters opening weekend vs the Blue Ridge Bobcats, Friday, December 6th has been postponed due to Akins Ford Arena failing its certificate of occupancy inspection. The games are to be rescheduled to a later date.

