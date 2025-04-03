3rd Period Comeback Falls Short

April 3, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens, GA - The Binghamton Black Bears fell Wednesday night on the road to the Athens Rock Lobsters 4-3. Binghamton scored three power play goals in the third period but fell one goal short of tying the game late. Tyson Kirkby led the way with 2g, 1a, in the final period.

In the first ever matchup between Athens and Binghamton, it would be the home team striking first, and in bunches. After a scoreless opening period, Athens was able to jump out to a quick 3-0 advantage. All three goals came at even-strength as Binghamton's penalty kill was a perfect 5/5. Odd-man rushes hurt the Black Bears as Athens played a near-perfect transition game. Although Binghamton was outshooting their oppponets through 40 minutes, they had their work cut out for them going into the third period down 0-3.

The offense came alive in the third and they started early. Tyson Kirkby grabbed his first of the game on the power play 1:14 into the period. You could tell the Black Bears were pushing hard, but still not able to find that even-strength goal they were looking for. Time was winding down, but the Black Bears were able to make a late surge. Kirkby recorded his second power play goal of the night, and with the net empty, Austin Thompson was able to score making it a 4-3 game. The comeback did fall short, as the Black Bears were not able to find the fourth goal of the night, and the fall for just the sixth time this season in regulation. Athens wins the opening matchup 4-3.

