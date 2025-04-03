Binghamton Split the Series in Athens

April 3, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







ATHENS, GA - The Athens Rock Lobsters fell 4-1 in the final home game of their regular season, as the Binghamton Black Bears split the series with the hometown team.

The visitors took the lead 1:17 into the contest through Gavin Yates and didn't relinquished the lead after that.

Athens conceded on a late first-period power play, as Blake Tosto converted on a shorthanded breakaway.

Hope emerged for the Rock Lobsters in the second period, as Garrett Milan danced into the slot and fired past rookie goaltender CJ Hapward.

Fighting for an equalizer, two late third-period goals from Austin Thompson made three points a certainty for the Black Bears.

The Rock Lobsters (42-9-3, 118 pts) travel to Columbus, Ga. to finish off the regular season against the Columbus River Dragons.

