Hat Tricks Drop Season Opener to Motor City, 4-2

October 18, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks began the Jonny Ruiz-Kyle Gonzalez co-head coaching era with a 4-2 loss to the Motor City Rockers Friday night at the Danbury Ice Arena.

Following their Empire Division Semifinals playoff loss to the Rockers last season, the Hat Tricks welcomed Motor City in for the 2024-25 season opener. Despite the Hat Tricks peppering Motor City goaltender Ricardo Gonzalez with 51 shots, they could not recover from three unanswered Motor City goals in the second period.

Forward Eli Rivers started the scoring for Motor City at 10:02 of the first period. The Hat Tricks answered at 17:34 with winger Aleksandr Gamzatov's first goal as a Hat Trick in his debut. The Russian-born forward was acquired from Watertown on Oct. 14 and scored 12 goals last season.

The second period started 1-1, but the Rockers rattled off three straight scores, defenseman Josh Colten 31 seconds into the frame, and back-to-back goals, one of which was a short-handed goal, from forward Marian Pazitka in his Rocker's debut at 8:43 and 10:52. Danbury chipped into the rockers lead at 16:00 with a Corey Cunningham power play goal to cut the deficit to two.

The Hat Tricks applied some pressure in the third period, but could not solve Gonzalez. It did not help Danbury's comeback efforts that captain, co-head coach, and biggest offensive performer Jonny Ruiz left the game in the second period and did not return.

Up next, the Hat Tricks and Rockers finish off their two-game weekend set on Saturday night in Danbury. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.