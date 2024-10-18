Prowlers Blanked on Opening Night

Boris Babik made 31 saves to blank the Port Huron Prowlers in their home opener at McMorran Place on Oct. 18. Babik's Thunderbirds took the victory 4-0.

"Babik played a good game," said Prowlers assistant coach Alex Johnson. "I thought we could have held possession more in the offensive zone and created chances that way."

The Carolina power play got the scoring started just over eight minutes in when a shot by Danyk Drouin was blocked by Adam Heinzl and the ricochet landed on Jacob Schnapp's stick. He deposited the puck in the empty cage for the first goal of the year.

"This league is won and lost on power play and penalty kill," Johnson said. "You have to take advantage of it."

Later in the period, Jordan Gagnon stepped over the Port Huron blue line and wired a clapper past Makar Sokolov for his first pro goal. The Thunderbirds took the 2-0 advantage into the break.

The Prowlers got a five-minute power play right near the end of the opening frame but only managed three shots on it. Seconds after the major penalty expired, Jiri Pestuka sent a shot on net that hit a battle between Ludwig Thellström and Gus Ford at the side of the crease before finding the twine. The goal was credited to Pestuka.

"It's frustrating," Johnson said. "We know going into the room how big of an opportunity that is to put us back in the game. We weren't getting the looks we thought we were going to get. We're going to make some adjustments on the power play and we will see better looks tomorrow."

Less than two minutes later, Carolina was back on the man advantage and Gagnon saw his long-range blast deflect off of Matt Graham and hit the back of the net for his second goal in his pro debut. The third period featured just 13 total shots and neither team scored.

Makar Sokolov made 31 saves for the Prowlers in the loss.

Babik received first-star honors for his shutout performance while Gagnon's two goals earned him the second star and Schnapp was the third star with a goal and an assist. Gus Ford and Dawson Baker chipped in a pair of helpers apiece.

The teams meet again on Saturday, Oct. 19 to wrap up their two-game set. Puck drop from McMorran Place is scheduled for 6:05 P.M. and tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.

