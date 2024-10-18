Zydeco Big Winner on Opening Night

October 18, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Baton Rouge Zydeco News Release







Baton Rouge, LA - Opening night for the new look Baton Rouge Zydeco was everything they could have ever wished for. An excellent showing up and down the lineup led the Zydeco to a 10-1 rout of the Mississippi Sea Wolves.

The onslaught started just 29 seconds into the opening frame. Kevin Szabad started the scoring for the Zydeco with a backhander that found its way underneath the blocker of Greg Hussey. Following up four minutes later was Matthew Gordon as he received a feed from Dmitry Kuznetsov and fired one home to give the Zydeco a 2 goal lead. Ryan Kleber finished up the first period scoring for the Zydeco on the powerplay as he snuck one through the five-hole to give the Zydeco a 3-0 advantage.

The Sea Wolves answered back with only 32 seconds remaining in the period to cut the lead to 3-1, but that would be the closest the Sea Wolves would get to the Zydeco.

A sloppy 2nd period on both sides meant less opportunities, but the Zydeco were able to break the scoring all due to a great forecheck from Shane Haggerty to win the puck away from his man, found Elijah Wilson in front who didn't miss. Haggerty then joined the fray by scoring his own goal on the powerplay with a neat redirect in the slot. That spelled the end of the night for Greg Hussey who was replaced by newcomer Tatsunoshin Ishida.

The 3rd period was something of a nightmare for the Sea Wolves. What could go wrong absolutely did, and it all started with a goal off the stick of their own defenseman into an open net. The Zyedco kept piling it on, scoring two more times in a two and a half minute span with goals from Jake Cox and Tyler Larwood. Declan Conway and Narek Aleksanyen finished the scoring for Baton Rouge as they put up a 10 spot on the Sea Wolves.

Aside from the goal scoring, overall gameplay looked great from Baton Rouge. They were extremely structured all the way around, and special teams looked great as well. The Zydeco ended up 2/5 on the powerplay and were brilliant on the PK going 4/4 and not allowing much opportunity for the Sea Wolves to get much of anything set up.

Bailey Stephens finished the night making 14 saves on 15 shots, while Tatsunoshin Ishida in relief saw 18 shots and stopped 13 of them.

These two teams faceoff again tomorrow night at 7:05 right back here at the Raising Cane's River Center.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.