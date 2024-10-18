Athens Outlasts Bobcats in OT Thriller

October 18, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats opened the 2024-2025 season by picking up a standings point against a formidable foe in the Athens Rock Lobsters.

Kayson Gallant scored two of the three goals for Athens, including the game-winning goal in overtime.

Two of the Bobcats newest additions made huge impacts on the scoresheet. Devin Sanders and Aaron Ryback each posted goals in their Bobcats debuts.

Ryback rang a wrister off the crossbar on his opening shift, but did not miss on his second opportunity. Ryback rifled a one-timer past Jack Bostedt on the Bobcats first power play of the night.

Sanders sniped home a wrister midway through the third period, faking a pass to Vladislav Vlasov and beating Bostedt top shelf to put the Bobcats ahead 2-1. Sanders earned third star honors on the night for his first goal in Blue Ridge.

Connor Green played a huge role in securing a standings point, standing on his head to stop 37 of 40 Rock Lobsters shot.

The two teams will wrap up the season opening series tomorrow night for Pack the House Night at Hitachi Energy Arena. All fans in attendance will receive a free rally towel courtesy of Hitachi Energy. Doors open at 6:30 PM with puck drop slated for 7:30. Tickets are available at the arena box office, by phone at 276-335-2100 and online at blueridgebobcats.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.