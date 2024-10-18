Veteran Forward Ryback Joins Bobcats Ahead of Opening Night

October 18, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats are thrilled to announce a huge addition to both the team's roster ahead of tonight's regular season opener. The team has signed veteran forward Aaron Ryback for the 24-25 season.

Ryback, an imposing force at forward, stands 6'3" and weighs in at 194 lbs. The29-year-old native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada carries with him to the 'Cats a stellar professional playing background both in North America and in Europe.

Ryback spent parts of two seasons, including 28 games last year, in two of Sweden's top professional leagues, Hockey Ettan and Division 2. He also served as a player coach for Solleftea HK last year in Sweden Division 2. With Sollefta, Ryback racked up 24 points (12 goals, 12 assists) in those 28 games and accrued 13 penalty minutes.

Ryback has also spent portions of a pair of seasons in both the ECHL and SPHL, and is no stranger to having a Bobcats on his sweater or playing professionally in the state of Virginia. Ryback suited up with the Norfolk Admirals for a period of his time in the ECHL, and skated in 39 games over two seasons with the SPHL's Vermilion County Bobcats.

Ryback will be in the lineup for Opening Night tonight against the Athens Rock Lobsters. He will wear jersey number 77. Doors for tonight's contest at Hitachi Energy Arena open at 6:30 with puck drop slated for 7:30. Tickets are available at the arena box office, by phone at 276-335-2100 or online at https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/34931/hitachi-energy-arena.

