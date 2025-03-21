'Cats Collapse Late, Fall in Standings After 3-2 Loss to Zydes

March 21, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

WYTHEVILLE, VA - After battling back to take a 2-1 lead midway through the third, the Blue Ridge Bobcats fell victim to another late game collapse for the second Friday in a row, surrendering a pair of unanswered goals and falling to 5th in the Continental Division playoff race in a 3-2 defeat at the hands of the Baton Rouge Zydeco.

Both squads converted on their respective power plays in the opening period, each doing almost instantly after going on their man advantages. Scott Shorrock converted for the Zydeco exactly 3:30 into the first, just seven seconds into the Baton Rouge 5-on-4 to put them ahead 1-0.

Damon Furuseth responded on the Blue Ridge power play in his return to the lineup, rifling a wrist shot top corner far side on Sammy Bernard to knot things up at 1 exactly 1:10 after Shorrock's goal and just 15 seconds into the Bobcats man advantage.

Both teams played tight-checking, playoff style hockey through the remainder of the first and totality of the second period in a contest that carried major Continental division playoff implications.

Brandon Reller lifted the Bobcats to a 2-1 lead, sniping a wrist shot through the five-hole of Bernard off his own faceoff win at the 6:14 mark of the final frame.

The Zydeco then took advantage of a defensive zone turnover by Austin Bellefeuille, in the form of Nick Ketola beating Connor Green short side to tie the game at 2 at the 14:35 mark. A late Mike Mercurio penalty proved costly, as Elijah Wilson one-timed home the Zydeco's second power play goal of the night for the game winning goal at 16:03 of the 3rd.

Both teams finalize their season series tomorrow night at Hitachi Energy Arena. Doors open at 6:30 PM with puck drop set for 7:30. Tickets are available by calling 276-335-2100 or visiting blueridgebobcats.com/tickets.

