Hat Tricks Dismantle Dashers, 9-0

March 21, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - Conor McCollum registered his third shutout of the season, Chase Harwell posted his first-career hat trick and the Hat Tricks coasted to a 9-0 win over the Dashers at the Danbury Ice Arena on Friday.

McCollum stopped 27 shots and turned in his second shutout in his last five starts and the fourth of his two-year professional career. The netminder improved to 20-11-6 and has won 20 games for the second straight season.

Harwell potted all three of his goals in the second period, marking the fourth Hat Tricks hat trick of the season and their first since Gleb Bandurkin's at Watertown (4-2W) on Feb. 21. The center from Southbury, Conn., ignited Danbury's second period scoring at 6:27, on a two-on-one for Danbury's third goal of the game.

Jonny Ruiz slid a cross-ice pass to Harwell, who tucked it home all alone in the low slot at 16:16 to give the Hat Tricks a 5-0 advantage. Harwell then extended Danbury's lead to six on the breakaway 2:07 later.

Woolley scored at 2:15 of the first, ripping a wrist shot into the top right corner from the center of the right circle to lift the Hat Tricks ahead, 1-0. Vadim Frolov buried a centering pass from the goal line to double the advantage with 3:05 left in the frame.

Woolley netted his second goal of the game at 10:23 of the second on a cross-slot pass on a rush, moving the Hat Tricks ahead by four. The Pawling, N.Y., winger has his second three-game goal streak of the season with four goals.

Jacob Ratcliffe logged a goal and two assists, scoring at 1:32 of the third and pushing Danbury ahead by eight.

Josh Labelle scored with 10:41 remaining, his single-season-best 10th goal of the season, sliding one past Parker Rutherford for an 8-0 Hat Tricks lead.

Dylan Hullaby sniped home the ninth goal of the night for the Hat Tricks, who have totaled 20 wins in their last 26 games, and 21 points in their last 22.

Co-head coaches Jonny Ruiz and Kyle Gonzalez each tallied two assists.

Up next, Danbury hosts the Dashers for the final game in the season series on Saturday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

