5-Goal 1st Period Lifts Black Bears

March 21, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Watertown Wolves 6-1 on Friday night. Binghamton had a barrage of five goals from five different skaters in the first period. Connor McAnanama stopped 20 of 21 shots, earning his 28th victory of the season.

Even though Binghamton was down two players due to suspension, the offense did not disappear. Zac Sirota starting the scoring just 1:48 into the frame. Watertown managed to tie the game quickly at 1-1 on the power play but from there on, it was all Binghamton. Chris Mott, Cam Clark, CJ Stubbs and Nick Swain all scored at even-strength in the first period. The Black Bears won the contest in the first 20 minutes, leading 5-1 going into the break.

Neither side really generated chances in the second period. Eight penalties were issued and the teams never "got to their game" with special teams being involved so much.

In the third period, Clark was able to score again, pushing the lead up to 6-1 in favor of the Black Bears. He was the only player to record multiple goals on Friday night. Binghamton wins 6-1, extending their lead on the season series to 6-1-0. Three more points for the Black Bears, who now have 43 wins on the season.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.